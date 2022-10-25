PSG: What if Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi extended (?)

As Le10Sport report, highly experienced PSG defender Sergio Ramos is closing in on a contract extension in Paris as the club open talks with Lionel Messi for a similar deal.

After signing a two-year contract in Ligue 1 last summer, Ramos, 36, had no intention of extending his stay in France after his first season was plagued by injuries. However, now that he has returned to form and enjoyed a full pre-season, the Spaniard is moving to Paris and becoming an important voice in the club’s dressing room. Ramos has improved a lot on the pitch and didn’t appreciate his non-selection last September for the national team by manager Luis Enrique.

Therefore, the momentum behind a contract extension is accelerating. Although concrete talks have not yet started with Ramos’ representatives, PSG are strongly considering a new deal for the player who has been given the green light by the Paris owners. However, like Lionel Messi’s potential deal, which sporting director Luis Campos is personally handling, a financial middle ground will have to be found as Ramos is currently earning €8m a season and will be 37. next March.