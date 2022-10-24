PSG: what is the salary of Lionel Messi and Neymar?

If Kylian Mbappé would now be the highest paid player at PSG, Lionel Messi and Neymar would also have very substantial salaries, according to figures revealed by Le Parisien.

In Paris, there is now Kylian Mbappé and the others. The French striker, who extended his contract last May, would have become PSG’s best player with a gross annual salary of 72 million euros, or 6 million euros per month (2.7 million euros net), according to Le Parisien. To these emoluments should be added the significant signing bonus (180 million euros gross paid in three instalments) and above all loyalty bonus (70 million euros the first year, 80 million euros the second year and 90 million euros in the third year), bringing his income to 95 million euros net annually if he goes to the end of his contract.

With these astronomical incomes, the 2018 world champion would be ahead of his attacking friends Lionel Messi and Neymar, who would also have very substantial salaries, according to the daily. Arriving in the capital in 2021, the seven-time Ballon d’Or would receive an annual salary of 41 million euros, which includes his loyalty bonus. The emoluments of the Argentinian would however be lower than his income in Barcelona, ​​where his annual salary was estimated at 61 million euros according to the Spanish press.

Neymar would also have an important contract in Paris. Since his arrival at PSG in the summer of 2017, at the same time as Kylian Mbappé, for the sum of 222 million euros, the Brazilian would receive 36 million euros net per year. But he should see his salary reduced if he goes through with his contract, which was automatically extended until 2027. That should not prevent him from remaining one of the highest paid players in the world.