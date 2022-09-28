PSG: What should Lionel Messi do for his future?

Today, Lionel Messi is therefore a PSG player. But for how much longer? Indeed, the Argentinian is in his last year of contract in Paris and the question is what will be the future of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. Rumors are numerous and Messi is announced everywhere. So what should the current PSG player do?

Arrived at PSG in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi finally shows the full extent of his talent after a complicated first season. Enough to convince management more than ever and Luis Campos that we must keep the Argentinian. La Pulga is in its last year of contract and the objective of the PSG is to prolong Messi. Discussions could be launched in the coming weeks.

Is it over with PSG?

But what really of Lionel Messi’s position on his future? Does he wish to continue PSG ? According to information from The Porteria , the answer would be no. Indeed, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or would have already confirmed the fact that he will leave the capital club at the end of this season. At the end of the contract, Messi would then go free.

Barcelona, ​​Inter Miami…

And as for his next club, The Porteria said more about the plans for Lionel Messi. While the Argentinian would claim the departure of Gerard Pique to return to FC Barcelonahowever, that would not be…

