PSG: When Lionel Messi arrives in the Neymar-Mbappé clash

Football – PSG

Posted on September 29, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. by The editorial staff

At war since the start of the season, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar keep talking about them. Outside or on the field, the Brazilian criticizes several things to the French, in particular on his decision-making during matches. As they form a trio in the PSG attack, Lionel Messi must therefore play a mediating role in order to ease tensions as quickly as possible.

Since the beginning of the season, enormous tensions have been present in the PSG between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. While the former strikerAS Monaco would have asked for the departure of the Brazilian during the transfer window, he would also blame him for certain decisions made on the ground. And the relationship has therefore deteriorated between the two stars of the PSG.

Neymar angry after the match against Juventus

Immediately after the match against the Juventus, Neymar had, for example, not gone against the decisions taken by Kylian Mbappe during the encounter, as revealed the TEAM. And Lionel Messi even got involved in the story.

Messi plays the role of mediator

According to information from the TEAM, Lionel Messi had to play a mediating role by explaining to the PSG leaders behind the scenes that it was necessary to intervene quickly to manage to ease the tensions between the two players. It remains to be seen whether the atmosphere will be better at PSG during the season.

