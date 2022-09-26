PSG. When Lionel Messi praises Kylian Mbappé and talks about his pleasure in playing with Neymar

During the international break, Lionel Messi is courted by the media. This weekend, the Argentinian striker looked back on his good form in club, since he acclimatized to PSG. Since the start of the 2022-2023 season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has already six goals and eight assists.

This Sunday, the Parisian player was questioned by TUDN, a Mexican media, on his relationship with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, his friends in attack. He first evokes Neymar, with whom he had already played at FC Barcelona for four years. “With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had fun together at Barça for several seasons and I would have liked more. Life has allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him and meet him on a daily basis. »

READ ALSO. FC Barcelona. Barca outrage over Messi’s 2020 contract leak

Kylian Mbappe? “A real beast on the pitch”

The Argentinian then praised Frenchman Kylian Mbappé… “He’s a real beast on the pitch. He is strong in one-on-one duels, he looks for space, goes very fast and has a great sense of goal. He is a complete player, as he has already demonstrated, and who will be among the very best in the world for years to come. »