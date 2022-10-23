Football – PSG

PSG: When Messi prefers a Barça crack to a PSG player

In addition to the Ballon d’Or, the Golden Boy prize, rewarding the best player under 21, was awarded. And it was Gavi who was crowned, succeeding his FC Barcelona teammate, Pedri. A very nice reward for the Spanish midfielder. And while the votes were revealed, the choice of Lionel Messi made talk.

A crack of FC Barcelona succeeds another. Indeed, after Pedri in 2021, Gavi just received the award Golden Boyawarded by Tuttosport just days after being awarded the Kopa price at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Spaniard is therefore crowned best 21-year-old player, having notably obtained the vote of a certain… Lionel Messi.

Messi favored Gavi…

Winner of Golden Boy in 2005, Lionel Messi therefore vote to elect each year the one who will be crowned. And in 2022, number 30 of the PSG decided and gave the first place of his vote to the crack of the FC Barcelona.

…to Nuno Mendes

A strong choice from Lionel Messi who placed Gavi in front of one of his teammates PSG : Nuno Mendes. In the choice of the Argentinian, the Portuguese side therefore ranks 2nd. And it’s Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) which completes the podium of Lionel Messi for this price Golden Boywhich was therefore returned to Gavi.