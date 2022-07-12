PSG will accelerate on two big files – Foot11.com

According to the latest information from the Parisian, Paris Saint-Germain could accelerate this week in the arrivals column, and complete two hot files in the Paris transfer window. More

Important week at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain has already recorded the arrival of Vitinha, a young Portuguese midfielder who arrived from Porto. But the Parisian club does not intend to stop there. Now that Christophe Galtier has recovered all of his players, he can start preparing for the coming season. However, the PSG coach is still missing a few elements: new recruits.

In this sense, the PSG would like to accelerate on two very specific files in the coming days, according to the Parisian. Both lead to one country, Italy. First is Gianluca Scamacca. The great Sassuolo striker is Luis Campos’ priority to strengthen the Parisian offensive line and replace Mauro Icardi. The Italian club is claiming 50 million euros for its player, who could land this week in Paris to officially commit to PSG.

🔵 INFO THE PARISIAN | Scamacca and perhaps Skriniar expected at PSG this week the #mercato parisian will experience an acceleration this week, just before the departure of the team for a scheduled tour in Japan until July 27 #mercatoPSGhttps://t.co/TKwdyeLcjO — The Parisian | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) July 11, 2022

The second player is none other than Milan Skriniar. He too is the priority of the Parisian leaders to strengthen the central defense of the team of Christophe Galtier. The agreement between PSG and Inter Milan is getting closer and closer, according to the Ile-de-France daily. Thus, the Italian and the Slovak are expected in Paris in the coming days. The idea is that they will be operational before the tour in Japan, this Sunday July 17th.

What about Renato Sanches?

Thus, the PSG would have already improved its workforce with three essential arrivals for Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier. But the Parisian leaders have other open files, such as that of Renato Sanches. The LOSC player wants to join PSG, but AC Milan is pushing hard to attract the former Bayern Munich midfielder. In addition, Paris remains attentive to the situation of Robert Lewandowski, still not gone to Barça, despite his desire to join Catalonia.

Renato Sanches wants to join PSG. Sports icon

As a reminder, PSG will do an internship in Japan for ten days before heading to Tel Aviv, where they will face FC Nantes for the Champions Trophy. In Ligue 1, the Parisians will challenge Clermont on August 6 during the first day of the championship.