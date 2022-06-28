PSG will have to pay 200M€ to get Neymar out – Sport.fr

Pushed towards the exit, Neymar will only want to leave on one and only one condition. A departure will be accepted if PSG offers him 200 million euros, the emoluments that his contract offers him until 2027.

Untransferable a few years ago, Neymar has gone from dream to nightmare and is now being pushed out by Paris Saint-Germain, ready to turn a blind eye to part of the 222 million euros spent on his recruitment. If a departure seems difficult to imagine, several rumors announce it to Manchester United, Newcastle, Juventus Turin or even Chelsea. So many potential drop points that the Brazilian wouldn’t consider joining unless…

According to information published by El País, Neymar and his entourage would be ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain if, and only if, he receives 200 million euros from PSG. An amount which corresponds to the total wages he is supposed to receive until June 2027, which would ultimately correspond to a termination of contract. Another detail noted by the Spanish press, he would have received the guarantee that if a club did not manage to match his current emoluments, ie 40 million euros per year, Qatar will pay him the difference until 2027. real shocking revelations which should put a definitive end to the links which unite Neymar Jr to the Parisian supporters.