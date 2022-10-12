PSG: Will Lionel Messi play the Classic against OM?

Hit in the calf and package against Benfica in the Champions League, Lionel Messi is still uncertain for the Classic, Sunday, against OM. But the Parisian staff wants to be optimistic about his presence.

Lionel Messi is in a race against time. Hit in the calf last week against Benfica, the Argentinian is still uncertain for the Classic, Sunday, against OM on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. But if his presence is not yet guaranteed, optimism is de rigueur in the ranks of the capital club.

Left to rest last Saturday for the meeting in Reims and forfeited for the return match on Tuesday against the Portuguese club to take no risks, the seven-time Ballon d’Or seems to be doing much better and having regained all its feelings. But he and the Parisian staff prefer not to comment on his chances of participation. While the Parisians will be resting on Thursday, the final decision should come after the last training session scheduled for Saturday.

During his first two Classics last season, Lionel Messi had been relatively discreet, whether during the first leg draw at the Vélodrome (0-0), or during the return victory at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Neymar and Kylian Mbappé (2-1). But back to his best level before this injury, with eight goals and as many assists, he will try, if he plays, to open his counter against the Olympian rival.