PSG will sign pro one of its most beautiful nuggets – Foot11.com

At just 16 years old, Warren Zaire-Emery impresses with the young people of PSG. Under an aspiring contract, the young midfielder could very soon sign his first professional contract. More

Zaire-Emery, a golden future?

Currently under aspiring contract under the colors of PSG, Warren Zaire-Emery, 16, is one of the young nuggets of the Parisian training center. Closely followed by several big European teams, the midfielder impresses with young people and should soon sign a professional contract with the club of the capital.

Indeed, according to information from Fabien Guyoncolumnist at France Blue, Warren Zaire-Emery will become a professional player at Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days. PSG, which relies on its training center, would have done everything to convince the player to sign his first professional contract with them. It must be said that at only 16 years old, the environment impresses. His performances are noticed, so much so that many clubs have made eyes at him. Called up with the France under-20 team, Warren Zaire-Emery, outclassed by one year, is currently playing very high level matches during the Euro. Against Portugal on Sunday evening, he notably scored a magnificent goal after a very high quality performance.

An official announcement in the next few days

Warren Zaire-Emery in the colors of PSG (iconsport)

Born in the Paris region, Warren Zaire-Emery has never hidden his love for PSG, his favorite club. Signing a professional contract there would therefore be logical and above all a strong ambition on the part of the young player. The Parisian leaders, who have so far bet little on the training center, are currently changing their policy and the arrival of Luis Campos would not be insignificant to this. The sports director knows the qualities of the Parisian training center and intends to use it to bring out future nuggets. Île-de-France is one of the best breeding grounds in Europe.

No doubt the future of Warren Zaire-Emery can be bright. It is up to him to take his time and to scratch, over the months, a little playing time with the professional, unless he is loaned to another club.