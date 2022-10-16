PSG wins the Classic against OM by a short head – Foot11.com

PSG won the Classic against OM thanks to a single goal from Neymar and now took a six-point lead over the Marseille club, reduced to ten after the expulsion of Gigot in the second period. More

Summit match between the leader of Ligue 1 and the third on the lawn of the Parc des Princes this Sunday evening. In delicacy, whether on the green rectangle or outside, PSG had to return to victory after three draws in a row. For its part, Olympique de Marseille went to hostile ground in the skin of the outsider. A meeting that finally led to a red and blue victory.

PSG starts very strong

Rather moribund during his last meetings, the start of PSG was quite different. From the start, the intensity was required, and not just a little. The red and blue lightning quickly fell on the Marseille defense. In the space of five minutes of play, Lionel Messi twice and Kylian Mbappé stumbled on an impeccable Pau Lopez. After this Parisian tide, OM regained their senses. At the quarter of an hour of play, possession was thus perfectly equal. Yet, despite this, Igor Tudor’s men proved to be in no way dangerous. A few long shots to report, but without major scares for Gianluigi Donnarumma. In the 20′, Kylian Mbappé forced Pau Lopez to achieve a feat in order to keep his clean sheet. Two minutes later, the visitors’ first shot on target came from Amine Harit. Nevertheless, again, the Parisian doorman was not worried.

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma faces OM (Icon Sport99 Gianluigi DONNARUMMA (psg) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on October 16, 2022 in Paris, France. ( Photo by Philippe Lecoeur/FEP/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon sport

In the process, Christophe Galtier had to do with new bad news regarding his defense. Hit behind the thigh, Danilo gave way to Nordi Mukiele (24′). If the debates were therefore balanced, Kylian Mbappé put Pau Lopez to work again. In great shape, the Spanish goalkeeper cracked an exceptional tap (28′). Not to be outdone, OM offered themselves a nice opportunity through Nuno Tavares who found a confident Donnarumma (30′). Five minutes later, it was Lionel Messi who tried his hand at an ideally placed free kick.

From the left, and in front of an impressive forest of players, the Pulga saw his shot smash the opposing bar (35′). The intensity would drop a beat thereafter. Until the opening of the PSG score. After an XXL recovery from Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappé ideally served Neymar who was not asked to open his foot (1-0, 45′). PSG therefore returned to the locker room with this short, but precious, advantage. Note that Éric Bahi, in turn affected, was forced to give way to Samuel Gigot (41′).

OM and Samuel Gigot see red

The second act was, like the first, punctuated by the men of Christophe Galtier. However, it was Jonathan Clauss who lit the first banner. The former Lensois, however, rubbed shoulders with an exceptional Gianluigi Donnarumma on this one (52nd). In the minutes that followed, the tempo dropped a good notch. Few opportunities to get your teeth into. PSG generally kept the sphere, without great danger for visitors. In short, we gauged each other. Magnificently launched in the Marseille area, Achraf Hakimi tried his luck from a tight angle, but Pau Lopez secured his own (70′). The match took a radical turn in the 72′: Samuel Gigot turned into a clog by cutting Neymar Jr in the rules of the art. Clément Turpin logically took out the red card. OM had to finish this Classic outnumbered.

On a counter, Kylian Mbappé delayed as much as possible and served Lionel Messi in space. The former Blaugrana could not find the frame (75′). Despite the opposing expulsion, PSG stammered their football. Enough to leave a slim hope to the players of Igor Tudor ten minutes from the end. However, the inaccuracies, on one side as on the other, offered us a rather painful end of opposition, an understatement. And the Parisians could well have been punished following a dangerous free kick on the Olympian side (90′). Finally, the score did not move and the PSG therefore validated this precious success on the shortest of margins.

Leading wide bets

After a very interesting first half, the second half of this Classic was very soporific. In difficulty for several weeks, Kylian Mbappé and his teammates have not been completely reassured. They were, in general, all the same above in the game. For their part, the Marseillais were able, at times, to compete with the Parisian armada, but too little in the end. At the end of this 11th day, the capital club takes a three-point lead over its Lorient runner-up, OM moving up to fourth.