Football – PSG

PSG: With Neymar, Messi rants about Mbappé

Published on October 19, 2022 at 5:15 p.m.



In order to keep Kylian Mbappé, PSG did not skimp on the means. Indeed, Qatar has rolled out a real red carpet for the French, whether sportingly or financially. Today, Mbappé is the boss at PSG, where everything revolves around him. However, that wouldn’t be to everyone’s taste, especially Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Whereas Kylian Mbappe seemed promised to real Madrid this summer, Qatar finally achieved what it wanted: to have the French extended to PSG. At the end of an incredible soap opera, the native of Bondy initialed a new contract with the club of the capital. And that came with a lot of privileges for Mbappé, which still sticks in the throats of some at the PSG.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Qatar is preparing a €300m divorce with Neymar https://t.co/MdKmuwGqq0 pic.twitter.com/eRj7tX3Q1i — le10sport (@le10sport) October 19, 2022

Mbappé overrated?

As explained El País this Wednesday, this new status of Kylian Mbappe to PSG would not pass the eyes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Indeed, the Argentinian and the Brazilian would estimate that Mbappe would be somewhat overpriced from a sporting point of view and that he would not deserve his new salary.

Between Mbappé and Neymar, Messi has decided