PSG would give the captain’s armband to Mbappé to renew his contract

Whatever is needed! The PSG I would be looking for the possibility of converting to Kylian Mbappe on captain of the set of Ligue 1. This due to the questions that have arisen regarding the performances of the Brazilian Marquinhos and as the most recent strategy for convince the French striker to renew with Paris Saint-Germain.

Will Mbappé renew with PSG?

the bracelet of PSG captainwould be the last sign of importance on the part of the French capital squad for renovate to the star of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe. The sports management of the club has as a priority the renewal from French before his contract expire.

According to information from the French newspaper, L’Equipein Paris they would also be questioning leadership skills of the central defender, Marquinhos. This after his poor performance against the Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA champions league.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappewho arguably had the best performance of said series (with the exception of Karim Benzema), is a banner for PSG youth and has managed to show a extraordinary character when facing decisive matches.

Kylian Mbappe contract ends with the PSG at the end of this season and everything indicates that his future would be in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the brand new signing of the Real Madrid. However, the PSG manager He will try until the last moment, to be able to convince the Frenchman to stay in the team.

