PSG would have already made a decision with Keylor Navas for next season

The Tico has been at the club since 2019 and has a contract until 2024, but his permanence is not certain given the panorama that they would offer him for what is to come

The goal is one of the issues that most attracts attention in the PSG due to strong competition Keylor Navas Y Gianluigi Donnarumma In the last year, however, the club would have already made a decision that would make things very clear for the 2022/2023 season.

Much has been said in the last hours, but everything is going in the same direction, the team would be clearly opting for the Italian goalkeeper and the Tico would remain transferable in case a team interested in adding him to their ranks appears.

According to the journalist Roman Fabrizio the situation is a fact Gianluigi Donnarumma It will be stellar in the most important competitions, which harms the aspirations of the Central American.

“Paris Saint-Germain will not change its strategy in the coming weeks. Gianluigi Donnarumma will remain as first goalkeeper, while PSG they await a proposal for Keylor Navas”, indicated who specializes in signings.

Keylor Navas, PSG goalkeeper. @keylornavas1

2 Related

This information agrees with the last publication made by L’Equipewhere they indicated that the Parisians are willing to sell Navas and many of his other goalkeepers with whom he still has a contract such as Sergio Rico, on loan to Mallorca, Alphonse Areola (West Ham) and Marcin Bulka (Nice).

“Navas’ price, estimated at €10 million, is not prohibitive for a goalkeeper like that. Unlike his salary (around 1 million euros gross). For what he charges, it is not certain that it will be so easy to get rid of the goalkeeper, who still has a two-year contract, especially since he will not go anywhere, under the pretext of satisfying Parisian wishes, ”said this media outlet. .

Paris Saint-Germain strategy won’t change in the next few weeks. Gianluigi Donnarumma will stay and he’s gonna be the first goalkeeper, while PSG are waiting for proposals to sell Keylor Navas. 🔵🔴 #PSG Donnarumma’s happy in Paris, Keylor could leave.https://t.co/AqQusCJcqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2022

The Costa Rican is one of the most beloved players in the dressing room and, in turn, respected for his impeccable career at Real Madrid where he won three Champions Leagues in a row and in his current team he has never disappointed, whenever he has played he has had a great level, but the decision to continue with Gianluigi Donnarumma goes through the youth of the Italian, considered the best goalkeeper of 2021.

Keylor Navas He is a goalkeeper who, at 35 years old, does not seem to have the intention of seeing his participation reduced to the French Cup or secondary duels throughout a season, this determination could mean that he looks at another market to continue playing at the highest level in recent years of his career.