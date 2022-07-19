PSG would have tried a swap deal with City for Neymar

It’s no secret, the PSG largely looking to sell during this transfer window. Several players have thus been placed on the transfer list, at least a good ten. We find there in particular Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler Where Mauro Icardi.

The astonishing coup attempted by PSG

Problem, despite this slew of names, none is really on the start. And for good reason, the suitors are not jostling at the gate and the main interested parties do not seem, for their part, to be in a hurry to pack up. And in addition to this blacklist therefore, the PSG would try to sell one of its star players in the person of Neymar Jr. This day, The Parisian corroborates certain echoes which have been able to circulate: the club of the capital would indeed seek a way out at the Auriverde.

So, even if his case would be debated internally, Christophe Galtier particularly wanting to keep it, The Parisian reveals some unexpected information. Indeed, according to this source, the Rouge et Bleu would have probed Manchester City, one of the few clubs able to assume the player’s salary. The idea of PSG would have been quite simple: exchange Neymar Jr versus Bernardo Silva. A proposal that Cityzens would have purely and simply pushed back. The departure of Neymar still seems pretty utopianthate. Especially since the main interested party, motivated to have a great season it seems, would not intend to leave the French capital for his part.