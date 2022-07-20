PSG would have tried, without success, to refourgue Neymar in Manchester City

The capital club imagined attracting the Portuguese Bernardo Silva according to the indiscretions of the Parisian.

“I want Neymar to stay with us“. This is what Christophe Galtier said during his presentation press conference in early July. A priori, its leaders are not on this line.

Various sources have already reported a Parisian desire to part ways with ‘Ney’ this summer. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s recent statements have not really helped to calm this kind of rumour… This trend is once again confirmed by information from the Parisian : our colleagues assure that PSG have offered the Brazilian international to Manchester City in recent weeks, in exchange for a player, suggesting that it is Bernardo Silva. The 27-year-old Portuguese international has taken on a new dimension since leaving AS Monaco in 2017.

Guardiola said no

Still, the English champions have not taken the bait, repelling Parisian advances. “Pep Guardiola (City coach) does not want to unbalance the construction of his group with the arrival of such a star“, we specify. A star who has a five-year contract in Paris and who repeats his desire to perform at the highest level in Rouge et Bleu in 2022-23. Besides, The Parisian reminds that the Brazilian wants to stay.

Recruited in 2017 for a record amount of €222m, Neymar Jr remains on a disappointing 2021-22 campaign and was often injured before the spring European games in Paris. Galtier imagines him in a roleslightly higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders“. In any case if the former Barcelonan stays this summer … In the meantime, “Ney” is in Japan with the rest of his teammates for a pre-season internship in the form of a communication operation.

