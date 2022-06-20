Entertainment

PSG’s best goal this season: Messi in the final

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

For this 2021-2022 season, we continue our interaction with our readers. This includes various surveys. There are those for Podcasts, but also for electing the best player of each game and the player of the month. There was also the Most Beautiful Goal of the Month election, with each winner then vying for the title of Most Beautiful Goal of the Season. The second round (August against September) was played for the latter.

Winners :

1st run

2nd round.

3rd inning.

4th inning.

5th inning.

The criteria : difficulty of the shot, beauty of the achievement, the action, the dribbling just before, and the emotions (importance, particular moment, etc.), because it always plays in the memories of the supporters by thinking back to the goals they have seen.

The 1st semi-final (September against November):

Lionel Messi against Manchester City (2-0 goal, second day of the Champions League in September):

Lionel Messi against Nantes (3-1 goal, Ligue 1 in November):

The winner of the 5th round (February against March):

It is the purpose of Messi against City who came out on top with 81% of votes. A very nice victory, quite logically given the beauty of the sequence and the importance of the meeting.





Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Two actors from ‘American Jesus’, Netflix series, died in a tragic accident

8 mins ago

Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, the guests at the wedding of Britney Spears

9 mins ago

‘Back To The Future’ VHS Sets Record By Selling For $75,000

19 mins ago

The truth about how Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met: their daughters fought at school | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button