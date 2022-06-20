PSG’s best goal this season: Messi in the final

For this 2021-2022 season, we continue our interaction with our readers. This includes various surveys. There are those for Podcasts, but also for electing the best player of each game and the player of the month. There was also the Most Beautiful Goal of the Month election, with each winner then vying for the title of Most Beautiful Goal of the Season. The second round (August against September) was played for the latter.

Winners :

1st run

2nd round.

3rd inning.

4th inning.

5th inning.

The criteria : difficulty of the shot, beauty of the achievement, the action, the dribbling just before, and the emotions (importance, particular moment, etc.), because it always plays in the memories of the supporters by thinking back to the goals they have seen.

The 1st semi-final (September against November):

Lionel Messi against Manchester City (2-0 goal, second day of the Champions League in September):

💎 A TOTAL JEWEL

🔥 Lionel Messi scores his first goal with PSG against Manchester City. A goal in the pure style of the Argentinian. GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/hnYxbah1Wz – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 28, 2021

Lionel Messi against Nantes (3-1 goal, Ligue 1 in November):

Messi’s first league goal against Nantes in a crazy park! 🔥🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Qw44e3TSIE — Lionel Messi France 🇫🇷 (@MessiFR_) November 24, 2021

The winner of the 5th round (February against March):

It is the purpose of Messi against City who came out on top with 81% of votes. A very nice victory, quite logically given the beauty of the sequence and the importance of the meeting.







