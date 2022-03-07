PSG’s defeat in Nice before visiting Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu for the Champions League

2022-03-05

The PSG was defeated 1-0 with a goal in the last minutes of their match against Nicethis Saturday on the 27th date of Ligue 1 in France, the last before the crucial round of 16 match in Champions before him Real Madridon Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

See: The French Ligue 1 standings

A half volley from Andy Delort (88) gave the Nice a prestigious victory and incidentally second place in the table, two points ahead of Olympique de Marseille (3rd), who visit Monaco on Sunday.

The Parisian team, who could not count on the suspended Kylian Mbappé, nevertheless remains comfortably installed at the top of Ligue 1 with 13 points more than his rival this Saturday.

The ones who were on the field were Messi and Neymar, but even so they couldn’t add three against him Nice.

Now him PSG You will have to prepare yourself for the hard visit that you will make to the Real Madrid, who is forced to overcome the 1-0 that occurred in Paris in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League.