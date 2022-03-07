PSG’s defeat in Nice before visiting Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu for the Champions League

2022-03-05
The PSG was defeated 1-0 with a goal in the last minutes of their match against Nicethis Saturday on the 27th date of Ligue 1 in France, the last before the crucial round of 16 match in Champions before him Real Madridon Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu.
A half volley from Andy Delort (88) gave the Nice a prestigious victory and incidentally second place in the table, two points ahead of Olympique de Marseille (3rd), who visit Monaco on Sunday.
The Parisian team, who could not count on the suspended Kylian Mbappé, nevertheless remains comfortably installed at the top of Ligue 1 with 13 points more than his rival this Saturday.
The ones who were on the field were Messi and Neymar, but even so they couldn’t add three against him Nice.
Now him PSG You will have to prepare yourself for the hard visit that you will make to the Real Madrid, who is forced to overcome the 1-0 that occurred in Paris in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League.
Rotations for Champions
With eyes on the quote from Champions, Pochettino rested Presnel Kimpembe and his starting full-backs. If Achraf Hakimi, with minor discomfort, stayed in the French capital, Nuno Mendes saw the start of the duel from the bench.
But without Mbappe there was no party. The match was not brilliant at the Allianz Arena in Nice, until the last minutes with Delort’s goal.
Ángel Di María and Neymar, two players called to fight for a place in the starting eleven next Wednesday, performed less than expected and what they should do at the Bernabéu, although Leo Messi showed off with several successful dribbles and passes that encourage Parisian optimism before visiting the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium where the Argentine star knows what it means to shine with FC Barcelona.
Ninety minutes of Neymar
Another positive note was the fact that ‘Ney’ played 90 minutes for the first time since returning from injury.
In the second part, the best chance of the PSGalmost the only one, came from a deflected shot by Argentine Mauro Icardi in the 82nd minute. Nice He had gathered more merits, with a header from the Brazilian Dante (48), a deflected shot from Amine Gouiri (68) and another from Justin Kluivert (84).
“We thought it would end in a draw because neither one nor the other had done enough to win. We had control of the game, especially in the second half, but we conceded a goal in a transition and we lost”, analyzed Pochettino.
“We are preparing for a competition that everyone is waiting for in Paris and that everyone dreams of,” he added.
Although on Wednesday there will be Mbappé.
In the other match played this Saturday in Ligue 1, Brest (12th) won 1-0 at Lens.
With 40 points, Lens (7th) was overtaken by Lyon, who beat Lorient 4-1 on Friday.