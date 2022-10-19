PSG’s Neymar blasts Ballon d’Or after Vinicius Jr snob

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar took a shot at the Ballon d’Or after Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday’s gala in Paris.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the award for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.

Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Thibaut Courtois followed them, with Madrid winger Vinicius completing the top 10 along with Luka Modric and Erling Haaland.

“Benzema, well deserved, cracks” Neymar wrote on Twitter. “Now for Vinicius to finish eighth is not right. At the very least, he’s in the top three.”

Vinicius, 22, played for a Madrid side that won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Supercopa last season.

He finished the campaign with 22 goals in 52 appearances, including the lone strike in the 1-0 Champions League final win over Liverpool in May.

His form has continued this season. He scored seven times in 14 appearances with Madrid still unbeaten in all competitions after Sunday Classic win against Barcelona.

As is customary when individual awards are handed out, the winners and overall standings have been the subject of much criticism.

Neymar and Vinicius Jr are teammates for Brazil. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Madrid goalkeeper Courtois has lamented a positional bias and said it’s ‘impossible’ for a goalkeeper to claim the Ballon d’Or, while there has also been debate over the decision to award Gavi the Kopa trophy.

The Barcelona midfielder took on Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Bayern’s Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham to win the award for the best footballer under 21.

Bayern and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies has spoken out on the matter on social media, saying it should have gone to team-mate Musiala.

“They may have denied you your Kopa Trophy, but they won’t deny you your future Ballon d’Or #GoldenBoy,” he wrote.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann also felt Musiala or Bellingham would have been more worthy winners than Gavi.

“Of course there is a club bias, but usually I have my own opinion too,” Nagelsmann said in a press conference.

“I would have voted otherwise. Musiala and Bellingham have had better seasons than the winner. From my perspective, these two are ahead of Gavi.

“[But] Gavi is a great footballer, with a lot of talent. The prize was not undeserved. He has a real winning mentality for his age.”