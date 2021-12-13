Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, novelties in therapies – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 13 – Approximately 2 million people in Italy are affected by psoriasis. The disease is caused by inflammation mediated by the immune system and is characterized by skin lesions that can occur in confined areas or extend throughout the body. Up to 30% of people with psoriasis can develop psoriatic arthritis over time. These two conditions, between dermatology and rheumatology, have a link: an imbalance in the immune system that leads to chronic inflammation. To shed light on the news available to clinicians and patients is a media tutorial. “There is no cure for psoriasis, highlights Ketty Peris, president of the Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases – but therapies that can help control the clinical manifestations of the disease, allowing long periods of remission.” Psoriatic arthritis affects about 500,000 people in Italy. Causes pain, stiffness and swelling of the joints; it occurs between the ages of 30 and 50 but can develop at any age. “Today – adds Ennio Lubrano, professor of rheumatology at the University of Molise – with therapies aimed at particular targets, such as cytokines, it is possible to achieve clinical remission or minimal disease activity”. Among the novelties guselkumab, developed by Janssen, the first entirely human monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin -23, a factor that can contribute to the development of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.



Guselkumab, by binding to the p19 subunit, specific to IL-23, blocks its effects, without affecting IL-12 and IL-17 which are important for defense against pathogens. (HANDLE).

