Psoriatic Arthritis, a disease without a cure but with effective medications, Dr. Ramón Ortega

This condition can occur in patients who have comorbidities other than arthritis such as diabetes, hypertension, or metabolic syndrome.

Dr. Ramón Ortega, past president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico. Photo: Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico

Within the Reuma Expo 2022 event, the psoriasic arthritisan inflammatory disease that can be added to dermatological disease, either in patients who have psoriasis or who have a genetic history of psoriasis.

With this inflammatory disease, as with psoriasis, temporary and intermittent manifestations can occur, and in many cases, patients do not know they have the condition because unlike psoriasis, in the psoriasic arthritisthere are not many skin conditions.

This pathology can affect joints that are not affected in other types of arthritis, it is even characterized by affecting the union between bones and ligaments, tendons, aphasia, with pain in the lateral part of the hip, also in parts such as elbows, shoulders , and that “mostly affects what is known as the axial skeleton, which is the axis of the body, where the spine is, mostly in the sacroiliac structure,” says Dr. Ramón Ortega, past president of the association of rheumatologists in Puerto Rico.

At the moment, there is no cure for psoriasic arthritis and the treatment implemented in this condition is aimed at controlling the inflammation in the affected areas, avoiding possible future disability.

Likewise, Dr. Ramón Ortega emphasized the importance of follow-up in the case of those patients who have comorbidities and present additional conditions to rheumatic diseases, those, “patients may have diabetes, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, tend to have cardiovascular disease , we must be monitoring and evaluating to detect if it is silent, there are patients who have liver diseases”, creating larger problems and expanding the factors of morbidity and mortality.

Among other characteristics of this disease, “40% of psoriasis patients have nail involvement, being a more common and sometimes more severe rheumatic inflammation,” Dr. Ortega shared in the framework of the Reuma Expo 2022 event. , created for the education of patients in Latin America on rheumatological conditions.

In this way, the specialist emphasizes the importance of examinations in the care process and how significant an early diagnosis becomes, compared to a late one, “this is a condition that, if not examined and palpated the structures that we know are affected, because we are not going to diagnose it in some cases, I have had patients, that one suspects that they have psoriasis, and when one sends them to a professional, they confirm that they have a psoriasic arthritis“.

Regarding scientific progress, much progress has been made in recent years, thanks to the improvement of pharmacological drugs and immunology research, Dr. Ortega confirmed, “having been able to identify immunological mediators that help us to have drugs that block this substance help us to quickly improve the patient, and today we see patients who have a very effective response”, improving the quality of life of these patients who even had physical limitations.

ankylosing spondylitis vs. Psoriasic arthritis

Usually, patients can confuse these two conditions due to the very similar symptoms that they can present.

“There are several factors that are common between these two conditions”, likewise the specialist details, “in the psoriasic arthritiswhen we examine the patient at the cervical level, and the thoracic vertebrae, we see that the inflammation they have is mostly in the enthesis between the bone of the vertebra, the spinous process of the vertebra, and the ligament, usually these patients have pain “.

Understanding that ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic form of arthritis that primarily affects the bones and joints at the base of the spine where it connects to the pelvis.

A clear difference between these two conditions stated Dr. Ortega is that “Patients with ankylosing spondylitis have a higher concentration of the condition in the sacroiliac – and – most of the patients I see with psoriasic arthritisthey have no limitation at the level of the sacroiliac”.

See the full program: