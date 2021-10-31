Psoriatic arthritis, star of Amici sings for patients

Six key words chosen by the sick inspired Virginio’s song, “Sotto la surface”

“Give me 6 words” is the title of the original narrative medicine campaign that leverages the melody and the literary content of the song to raise awareness on a pathology (psoriatic arthritis) that is still little known, the idea is to encourage dialogue between doctor and patient. Words were needed to describe life with this chronic disorder that can affect people already suffering from psoriasis. Thus a original song signed and played by singer-songwriter Virginio, star of Amici, which tells about fragments and aspects of life of the people who live with this pathology. The song on the website www.6domini.it is the result of a selection curated by a jury composed of volunteers from associations patients and by Virginio, who with Amgen selected the most representative words of the experience of the people being treated. An informative podcast also started from the song, entitled “Under the surface”.

The campaign aims to encourage people to overcome the sense of mistrust, making the most of the resources that can help them get their lives back in their hands: “Two fundamental resources for the patient are the therapeutic possibilities and the relationship with the specialist, in this case the rheumatologist, who it can help the patient understand how not to be conditioned by the disease – he commented Antonella Celano, APMARR President – but there are many other important resources: moderate physical activity, always on the advice of the doctor, is always a valid tool because improves mood and keeps joints active. Following a healthy diet, avoiding stress, meeting friends and not isolating oneself, cultivating family affections, are and help to bear the weight of the disease. But above all, never give up ».

The “Give me 6 Words” initiative consolidates the commitment to promote an approach to psoriatic arthritis that looks at the patient in a complete way from prevention, to diagnosis, from the treatment path, to coexistence with the disease. “With the campaign”Give me 6 words” we leverage the universal language of music to speak with a new tone of psoriatic arthritis, favoring a profound communication exchange between those who live with psoriatic arthritis and those who are not yet aware of being affected by it in order to invite them to deal promptly with this insidious pathology – he has declared Maria Luce Vegna, medical director Amgen Italia – we continue to work alongside ANMAR and APMARR, of the scientific societies, investing in research, to offer new therapeutic opportunities ».

To spread a new “positive attitude” around psoriatic arthritis, also through images, will contribute the video clip directed by Daniele Barbiero that accompanies the song by

Virginio, visible on www.6domini.it where the podcast in 6 episodes on the management of the main aspects of psoriatic arthritis will also be downloadable, and updated details on hospital and university rheumatology centers and on territorial clinics.