PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax Amsterdam – Match Report – 17 April, 2022

The Mexican started PSV’s reaction and Cody Gakpo took off Edson Álvarez to complete the somersault over Ajax for the Cup title in the Netherlands

Érick Gutiérrez led PSV Eindhoven’s comeback against Ajax to win the Dutch Cup title. ‘Guti’ beat his compatriot Edson Álvarez and lifted his first title since he arrived in Europe four years ago.

Gutiérrez was not only key in midfield to recover the ball, but he scored the first goal for PSV when his team was behind and equalized everything to lift the spirits of his teammates.

The Mexican midfielder received an assist from Ibrahim Sangaré to finish off and thus put everything evenly at the De Kuip Stadion at minute 48. Meanwhile, at 50′, Cody Gakpo was the one who put the difference to sentence the game.

Gutiérrez scored the tie in the Cup final for PSV against Ajax. Getty Images

Although there was a lot of game ahead and both teams looked for the rival goal, time was not enough for Ajax to equalize the score and send the game to extra time.

For his part, Edson Álvarez came off the bench at minute 72 and was unable to influence much for the pupils led by Erik ten Hag.

With this, PSV took the first trophy of the season and are on the road to the Eredivisie title with Ajax. Those of ‘Guti’ are in second place in the general classification with 68 units, while those of Edson are first with 72 points.

Both have five dates left to play and the fight for the other title of the Dutch season is not defined, since, in addition, whoever is crowned has a direct place in the UEFA Champions League for the following season.