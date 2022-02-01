PSVR 2 arrives by October, Project Spartacus without exclusives on day one: new rumor

With the acquisition of Bungie by Sony, it seems clear that the Japanese giant, like Microsoft, also wants to expand its boundaries within the gaming industry and renew the offer proposed to its customers.

According to the well-known insider Nate the Nate, Sony intends to enter the new generation of Virtual Reality launching PlayStation VR 2 by September/October this year, with Horizon Call of the Mountain confirmed among the launch exclusives. According to his sources, the device will not be backwards compatible with the first version of PSVR, and Sony will remedy this lack through some enhanced versions of pre-existing games. There is uncertainty surrounding the issue, however, with somewhat conflicting information.

The insider goes on to say that he expects the announcement of Project Spartacus after the end of the fiscal year, more precisely between April and June. The service, which is expected to combine PS Now and PS Plus offerings, will include games at launch PS1 and will add those later PS2 And PS3 (the latter will be available exclusively in streaming). Project Spartacus will propose a softeca from PS1 consisting of 100 titles at launch, and will be available on both PS5 and PS4. Finally, as already anticipated by Jason Schreier, the service will not include the Sony exclusives on day one, similar to what Microsot does with Xbox Game Pass, however some third party indie they will be offered in the catalog right from the launch.

While Nate the Nate has proven to be a reliable source in the past, we recommend that you take this with extreme caution while awaiting updates from Sony.