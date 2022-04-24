Psychiatrist José Miguel Gómez lists mental sequelae left by Covid-19

The Covid-19 is leaving a sequel of economic losses, unemployment, deaths, collective mourning and social insensitivity, but there were people who became creative and even did better with the pandemic, said psychiatrist José Miguel Gómez.

“Coming out of a collective pain, the war in Ukraine came and there we have the impact of a Russian war that invades Ukraine and we live the processes of economic slowdown, inflation, insecurity and where all countries are impacted by that war”, added the behavioral professional.

Gómez pointed out that in the world of psychiatry and especially neuroscience it was thought that after the pandemic people’s behavior would be more supportive, but it has turned out that people are surviving, living in the here and now, without a future, “looking for presenteeism through social networks to stay in the day to day or be news, because the great anguish of the human being is not to fall into anonymity”.

Interviewed by Pablo McKinney on the television program “McKinney”, by Color Vision, the experienced psychiatrist expressed that after the pandemic “people went out to buy more, consume more, forgetting planning and saving, anticipatory anguish and learned to work From your home”.

In his opinion, people did not learn the lesson and family conflicts multiplied and now throughout the world there are serious problems of vulnerability in public health care because even developed countries lacked human resources.

Regarding mental health, he stated that this “remains the Cinderella in any country in the world” because it is the one that receives the least amount of resources for its work.

Gómez stated that this neglect is causing people to live more dissatisfied and unhappy, which is why there is an increase in resorting to plastic surgery and the purchase of anxiolytics to try to modify the picture of personal dissatisfaction.

He shared the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO) that after Covid, psychiatric disorders will triple and that is what has happened: “A large number of depressed people, with anxiety disorder, with post-Covid stress traumatic and a shot in the consumption of alcohol, drugs, social violence, increase in femicides, domestic violence and child abuse.

He pointed out that the number of divorces, dysfunctional families and the deterioration of coexistence in homes is now very high.

Gómez said that the latest acts of domestic violence show that anger, irrationality and hatred, among others, “have displaced the conflict and hence the aggressors not only attack the woman, but also the father-in-law, the friend, the neighbor. , because violence is no longer only against women, but in the context of their affective relationships”.

“The individual who has sexist violence in his brain does not have emotional empathy or cognitive empathy because he does not put himself in the place of those who suffer or feel the pain that he is going to leave his children and family. He is a totally evil human being who harms not only the woman, but also the family and society, ”said the psychiatrist.

For Gómez, it is imposed that in collective and individual terms, the correct thing is to try to “be better people”, and to have as a priority that each person understands that their brief passage through life makes sense if they leave something useful for the world.

It favored that people seek to be empathic, supportive, altruistic because the world is losing that sensitivity, social commitment and good treatment based on who loves me does not harm me.

Gómez indicated that more efficient public policies must be made because 20 years after trying to stop gender violence, “we continue to fail to reduce the incidence of violence, we fail in the reception system, there is a lack of gender-specific courts.”

He warned that social networks have led human beings to deceive themselves with presentism and visibility, making them unhappy and they get confused believing that it is happiness.

He said notoriety and social validation have led individuals to ruin anonymity, posting everything they do on social media seeking approval from others.

Gómez clarified that social networks are very important for communication and exchange, “but inside the human being they have done a lot of damage, they have divorced many people, they have many people addicted, while they do not caress, they do not give affection. That’s the impact.”

He suggested that parents take more control of their children’s use of social networks and impose rules that put mobile phones aside at times when the family shares, such as lunch and other activities.