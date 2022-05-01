Psychological Thrillers on HBO Max You Can’t Miss





HBO Max is one of the most complete platforms, as it offers content of all kinds, from comedy to psychological thrillers and action. However, the content is so much that sometimes it is impossible to decide what to see.

That is why we have decided to share with you some of the psychological thrillers available on HBO Max that you cannot miss.

So if yours is this type of movies, HBO Max with a wide variety of options that will keep you in constant tension, stories that will make you think to discover the truth.

Here we leave you the recommendations of HBO MAX that you can’t stop watching!

ECHOES OF A CRIME

How about watching the story of a thriller writer who confuses fiction with reality? After its successful launch in theaters, the disturbing suspense thriller by Cristian Bernard, starring Diego Peretti and Julieta Cardinali, premiered on the streaming platform. It tells the story of Julián Lemar, a best-selling suspense writer, who goes on vacation with his family to a cabin in the woods. The first night, during a strong storm, the power goes out and a woman shows up desperately asking for help: her husband killed her son and now he wants to kill her. From that moment on, danger and deception are a constant threat and, for Julián, a hellish night begins until he discovers the truth.

Kimi

An engaging thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, where an employee (Zoe Kravitz) of a pioneering technology company uncovers evidence of a crime. Determined to report him, she encounters numerous obstacles and a tough bureaucracy as she attempts to report the deed to her workplace. The protagonist must not only deal with her agoraphobia, but also overcome her fears to try to get justice.

ACCUSED

An impressive thriller by Gonzalo Tobal, starring Lali Espósito, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Inés Estévez, Daniel Fanego and Gerardo Romano. The life of Dolores Dreier, a young student, becomes a media circus when her best friend is murdered and accused of murder. Some time later, she is the only one prosecuted in a case of great media exposure. As the trial progresses, the pressure mounts. Cornered by the evidence, Dolores must face her own doubts about what really happened.

ISOLATED

Directed by Christian Alvart, Isolated tells the story of a young woman named Linda, who finds herself in a game of life and death on a lonely island cut off by a storm. She there she must perform an autopsy to find hidden clues in a corpse and help coroner Paul Herzfeld find her missing daughter. The film stars Moritz Bleibtreu and Jasna Fritzi Bauer.

BLINDLY

After being blinded by an unidentified assailant, Elle has become a truly confined person, living and working in her apartment, not daring to go out, waiting for her assailant to make his next move.

This gripping thriller stars Lee Jones, Deniz Akdeniz, Madelaine Petsch, Matthew Yan King, and Alezander Koch.

REMINISCENCE

Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, explores the past to recover lost memories. His life changes when he meets Mae, a new client. Although she only goes to his office to find a lost object, she will become a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s sudden disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy. The Lisa Joy-directed film stars Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

LITTLE SECRETS

Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek star in this thriller where a police officer who returns to Los Angeles begins to collaborate with a homicide detective to try to catch a cunning serial killer. This story of mystery and twists is directed by John Lee Hacock.

Now you know, these psychological thrillers available on HBO Max are perfect for binge-watching on any occasion.



