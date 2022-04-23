Psychological Thrillers on Netflix You Can’t Miss

If what you are looking for on Netflix is ​​for a movie to surprise you, pay attention to the following recommendations of three psychological thrillers that will fill your head with doubts.

‘The Devil at all hours’

The story focuses on Arvin Rusell, who is raised by his grandmother Emma after the tragic death of his father, Willard Rusell played by Bill Skarsgård, who shortly after the loss of his wife Charlotte, in the role of Haley Bennett, Because of a terminal illness, she commits suicide out of desperation at not having been able to do anything for her.

Some time later, a young Arvin, played by the great Tom Holland, faces a new hedonistic preacher and a corrupt cop. The film takes place in Knockemstiff, a town in Ohio, where the belief in “the absence of God” determines the actions between Satanism, sects, fanaticism and serial killers. There is nothing missing from this movie.

‘Loss’

On the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne, played by Ben Affleck, returns home to find that his wife Amy, playing Rosamund Pike, has disappeared. Nick contacts the police and they initially deduce that Nick’s attitude is somewhat unusual. At the police station, suspicions grow as Nick proves to know very little about his own wife.

According to flashbacks from Amy’s diary, the two met at a writers’ party in New York. They lived their idyllic love, but the dismissal of their respective jobs and the unexpected move to Missouri due to Nick’s mother’s cancer triggers a series of facts that must be discovered.

‘The sinister island’

In 1954, federal agents Edward Daniels, playing Leonardo DiCaprio, and his newly assigned partner Chuck Aule, played by Mark Ruffalo, go to the Ashecliffe Hospital for the Insane on Shutter Island to investigate the disappearance of Rachel Solando, a patient who apparently evaporated from a closed room.

The chief psychiatrist explains that Rachel was hospitalized after drowning her three children, however, refusing to accept the reality that she is in a mental hospital. During the search, Teddy becomes interested in a lighthouse, which he is told has already been searched. Teddy asks to be shown the files of the hospital employees, to which Cawley refuses, although he allows her to question them. In this regard, they are disconcerted when they learn that Rachel’s psychiatrist, Dr. Sheehan, has gone on vacation.