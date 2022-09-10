psychological tips to lose weight with the mind

Bad eating habits and a sedentary life cause thousands of people to suffer from overweight and obesity, conditions that are already considered a disease due to the risks they imply for health.

To lose extra kilos, it is possible to resort to strategies such as fasting, fast diets and excessive exercise, among others. However, the results are not always as expected.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s natural for anyone who wants to lose weight to want to lose weight quickly. However, the evidence shows that those who lose weight gradually and steadily, between one and two pounds per week, have better results in keeping it off.

“Healthy weight loss isn’t just about following a diet or program. It is a lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and regular physical activity”, specifies this institution.

To achieve this goal, without generating negative effects on the body, it is important to rely on the brain, since emotions and thoughts are decisive in the way a person eats or the habits they adopt to do so.

portal information body mind indicates that in order to control the desire to eat from the brain, it is important to master emotional deficiencies, because if food is eaten without hunger, it is most likely that food will be consumed in excess because the person will be under the effects of “emotional hunger”, which is the one that is not controlled.

This same source assures that re-educating the mind is key, because as long as the person thinks that it is easy to lose weight, it will be so. “It is important to use the word to reprogram the way of thinking”, he specifies. It is also relevant not to entertain yourself watching television or reading the newspaper, but to concentrate on food because it helps in the purpose of losing weight.

Another way to put your mind in favor of weight loss is by being aware that food is not the only way to gratification and that problems are not solved by eating more, that there are other ways to deal with them.

In the process of losing weight, it is crucial to be aware of what you eat, because each food not only provides nutrients, but also provides energy and has an emotional impact. In accordance with body mind, one way to do this is to validate how the body has received each of the dishes that have been offered and how it has reacted to them. This allows you to create a new relationship with food.

ideal image

Fixing the ideal image in your mind is key, the one you want to achieve. You can begin to visualize and thus the brain becomes an ally and the body will want to make it come true. In this way, the fact of achieving ephemeral satisfaction through the abundant consumption of food is left behind.

While the person goes through this process and advances in the mental consolidation of the new image, they should not hate themselves if at any time they eat more than they should. The important thing is to enjoy the flavors, textures, color and aroma of what you are putting in your mouth. It is a good way to stop “devouring”, specifies the aforementioned source.

It is also important after eating a lot, forgive yourself and not deprive yourself of meals the next day, or skip them to compensate. The information of Body and mind indicates that resorting to fasting or drastic diets is not the way out, since it is most likely that at the least expected moment the person will return to excessive food consumption, which will result in the rebound effect.