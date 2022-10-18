psychological well-being against breast cancer

On the occasion of breast cancer awareness month, Sole of goats strengthens its commitment to the fight against this disease and joins ninth consecutive year with the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

If you can’t see the video, click here.

Thus, the natural mineral water brand has launched a new edition of Solidarity Dropsthe movement with which it carries out numerous initiatives to give visibility to this struggle and claim the importance of emotional care for patients and their families through psychological care.

The special edition of Solán de Cabras

Within the actions that will take place during the month of October, Solán de Cabras presents one more year the already iconic special edition of its pink bottle –the emblem color of the cause– accompanied on this occasion by a maxi bag, designed by model, presenter and businesswoman Martina Klein.

Both the pink special edition bottle and this accessory will be on sale at the Mahou San Miguel Store from October 19, World Day to Fight Breast Cancer.

The Benefits obtained from the sale of both limited edition products will be used for the Spanish Association Against Cancer, to finance psychological support, free and accessible, for patients and relatives who need it.

The maxi bag designed by Martina Klein It is one of the trend accessories of the season, which is a comfortable and functional proposal for day to day.

Also with the color pink as the protagonist, its creator has been inspired by a trip she made with her brand Manuela’s thing in Istanbul, where he already designed with his team the leading drop of the print of the complement.

“Although initially we wanted to include a single drop, we have finally decided to fill the bag with them. These Drops of Solidarity that run through the bag symbolize the many ways we have to collaborate and help, “says Martina Klein.

Along the same lines, Solán de Cabras presents his video Minute x Minute, a campaign that speaks of its collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

Pink Tables is another of the initiatives that the brand launches to support the Association. In this case, on October 19, you dressed the tables of restaurants throughout Spain with pink tablecloths to make the cause visible.

Also during this month of October, it will bring together two of its usual partners, the Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid football clubs, at the event Pink Scarves. In this meeting, the solidarity complement created for the occasion will be presented, with the logos of each team, and will be raffled on social networks. During this event there will also be a discussion on the importance of emotional well-being during recovery from the disease.

In addition, the brand of natural mineral water will carry out Other visibility and support actions at the usual points of sale, as well as on social networks.