Psychologist affirms pandemic has exposed serious problems that existed in the couple’s relationship

The psychologist Mario Minaya affirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic exposed serious problems and deficiencies that existed in the couple’s relationship.

The expert assured that the couples had situations that they did not want to confront, and “they discovered that they were two monsters that had not recognized each other, to the point that I have heard expressions such as: doctor, my marriage was a dead body that we woke up every morning, bathed it and changed it”.

When interviewed on the television program “McKinney”, which is broadcast by Color Vision, the specialist stated that the opposite also exists, because “many couples who already had a good foundation suddenly discovered that being close, fighting together in the face of adversity, brought them closer together and things went better for them”.

He considered that in the new times fear has imposed an “open” relationship model that is not love, because one of the foundations of love is exclusivity between couples because “you want what you love to be yours and it is not conceivable that loved be shared” with third parties.

He said that the recovery of the relationship in a couple in which there have been ruptures due to betrayal or lies because “the real possibilities of two sensible human beings reaching rock bottom are limitless”.

He defined bottoming out as the ability of a human being to gain experience and relaunch a project based on a sensible program that clearly defines whether the relationship can be “functional, nurturing”, or if it ends with a breakup after professional support. .

Minaya advised couples going through a crisis in their relationship to try to exhaust recovery processes between them and if it doesn’t work, then resort to seeking external support to do things correctly.