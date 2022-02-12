Psychologist bonus 2022? Not at all, turn on the TV or take a trip to the spa :: Blog on Today









That money just can’t be found. The government is unable to find 50 million euros to finance the so-called “psychologist bonus”. A tiny help, but it would be a start, for all those who would like to start a therapeutic path, for those who would like to deal with a psychological discomfort of any kind but do not have the financial means to go to a specialist privately. Receiving assistance in the public, where psychologists are lacking, is a mission bordering on the impossible in many realities. The mental health bonus was ditched in the Senate, where a 50 million euro bipartisan amendment for psychotherapy was not passed, in the Chamber it does not go beyond the intentions and we are firm on the promises of Minister Roberto Speranza. “I personally will support with all my energy all the initiatives that go in the direction of greater attention to mental health”, he assured weeks ago, answering a question from the Democratic Party to Montecitorio, but “Parliament can and must do its part”. The psychological emergency is the other side of the pandemic. Discomfort has grown in all age groups.





In these two long years, doctors, nurses and other health workers have accumulated stress, fear, fatigue, anxiety and many have turned to psychological assistance services set up by hospitals and local health authorities. It is estimated that one fifth of them have had at least one contact, perhaps by telephone, with psychiatrists and psychologists. In many regions, from north to south, health and hospital companies have activated services for their employees, in many cases they have enhanced those that already existed. But there are thousands, for example, the nurses who have given up everything and resigned. The emotional and physical costs are high, in and out of hospitals. Paolo Siani, pediatrician, deputy of the Democratic Party in the Social Affairs Committee in the Chamber, said some time ago: “I have neuropsychiatric colleagues who are full of patients, they can’t follow them. Mothers in difficulty who can’t take it anymore, families who panic if they close the schools. Children hospitalized for attempted suicide, never seen such a thing “. The announced reform of the psychological assistance network is a long-term project, 3-4 years. People in need must be supported immediately. The bonus is an emergency intervention, but it is clearly not perceived as such.





Instead, there is a rebound of responsibility between the ministries of health and the economy. There was nothing to be done in the budget law in December. The risk is that the same will happen with the next milleproroghe decree: an amendment is ready, but the stumbling block is the resources, not yet identified. In recent years bonuses and super bonuses have sprung up for everything, everything and more. But for the psychologist they are never found. 250 million euros were allocated for the TV scrapping bonus and the TV-decoder bonus. That’s five times what it would take to trigger the psychologist bonus. Over 50 million were found without problems in the fall for the spa bonus. Are you depressed? Close to burnout? Do panic and anxiety attacks eat you up? Turn on the TV and watch a movie then, or take a nice ride to the nearest spa. For that, maybe you will find help and you will find them. The structural inability to guarantee public access to psychotherapy is a topic that is more relevant than ever. The pandemic has severely affected people’s mental health. According to some research, in these two years of Covid, 21 percent of patients stopped treatment due to economic problems and 27.5 percent of people who intended to start a course did not, again for money reasons.





Of course, it’s not just a money problem. You spend 150 euros without batting an eye for a visit to the ophthalmologist, but 50-70-100 euros to go to the psychologist are seen as something out of this world. An obvious physical problem prompts many to do something right away. The anxiety, the panic, intangible but so real, are less evident, more dissimulable. Going to the psychologist is a step that not everyone feels they can take, also because in many cases it would mean putting oneself totally into question. Also for this reason a bonus can be the way to break a first barrier, to get rid of obstacles and alibis.





Up to now, the health service has responded to all these psychological problems only with drugs and second-level services. In the health service there are not in many cities psychological proximity services, close to the citizens, as envisaged by the never implemented Essential Levels of Assistance and the future reform of territorial health envisaged by the Pnrr. “The request for the bonus for psychological assistance, supported by hundreds of thousands of citizens – said recently the president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists, David Lazzari – highlighted the pressing request for listening and support that comes from the population. , to which an answer must be given not only by strengthening the specialized services of psychiatry and neuropsychiatry. The effective answer must be given by activating a “psychological counseling” service to which citizens can contact directly and without barriers for listening, advice and support. Today, a citizen who needs listening and psychological support can only turn to psychiatry services, or to those of child neuropsychiatry, to those for addictions, services that among other things are without psychologists. But why a citizen, before asking Does listening and psychological support have to be previously ‘labeled’? it enters and confuses “.









Of course, the psychologist bonus is not the solution to all problems. But that would be an important signal. Sometimes that also counts: opening a passage, breaking the veil, making it clear that the help of a professional is at hand and not a mirage.















