Psychologist bonus, in which Regions it is already active

It’s a hunt for resources for the Psychologist Bonus, a contribution to mental health jeopardized in many subjects by the pandemic. Rejected in the budget law, but now requested by more and more political parties, the incentive should find space with an amendment in the Milleproroghe decree, but many local administrations have moved in the meantime to recognize health and psychological help to those who need it .

Psychologist bonus, government at work: the amendment in the Milleproroghe decree

“These are decisive hours for the amendment on the psychologist bonus” declared the deputy of the Democratic Party Filippo Sensi who presented an amendment which establishes a loan of 40 million euros for psychological and psychotherapeutic assistance vouchers to be assigned on the basis of the ISEE.

The text should also provide for an enhancement of services in the area with the adoption by 31 March, by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, of “a three-year program of interventions for health and social assistance to people with mental disorders and affected by related disorders to stress “, with the aim of:

strengthen neuropsychiatry services for children and adolescents, strengthening hospital care in the pediatric area and territorial care.

enhance health and social care for people with mental disorders.

enhance assistance to support people affected by Nutrition and Eating Disorders

The amendment to the Milleproroghe decree would also include resources for 7 million euros to be allocated to psychological consultants and to strengthen neuropsychiatry services for children, specialist assistance and the Alzheimer’s fund.

“I am confident that the government, which has at heart this issue that affects many young people – and not only – in the test of the pandemic, will do everything possible and beyond to give a concrete answer now already in this Milleproroghe”, wrote Sensi.

From the Democratic Party comes unanimous support for the measure, which in its first draft was signed across the board by all the majority parties and provided for an allocation of 50 million euros to be included in the Maneuver (here we talked about the Psychologist Bonus).

“The time is now”, commented the deputy dem Cecilia D’Elia, explaining how, however, the amendment is currently set aside due to financial problems.

“It would be a matter of civilization – echoed his colleague Alessandro Zan – The government supports him with conviction. Young people are paying a very high price for the pandemic, including in terms of mental health. Supporting them is a duty “.

Psychologist bonus, government at work: where he is already active in Italy

The Region took the first step in this direction Lazioled by former Pd secretary Nicola Zingaretti, who has earmarked 10.9 million euros for the enhancement until 2025 of territorial services and support and assistance in schools, dedicated to the protection of mental health.

“We need to offer hope to girls and boys: therefore investments in school, work, quality of life and sport. But there is a theme that is more immediate, the cases of depression and anxiety disorders have doubled compared to before Covid and therefore this investment intervenes on 3 major choices, we redo and increase the listening points in schools; investments in counseling centers and health districts and then, for those in need, this bonus, a voucher that brings the subject of psychologists closer to many girls and boys who otherwise would not be able to afford it ”, explained Governor Zingaretti.

They are also moving in the same direction Lombardy, Campania and Emilia-Romagna who announced the activation of free and territorial basic psychological support.

In the meantime, the petition launched by the journalist Francesco Maesano on the online platform change.org in favor of the Psychologist Bonus has reached 300 thousand signatures and was flanked by another petition directed to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, asking for the introduction of the basic psychologist in the national health system, who collected 64 thousand consents in a few hours (here we had anticipated the first hypothesis of the psychologist bonus) .