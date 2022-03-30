Psychologist bonus, up to 600 euros per person. How it works and how to request it

From the government comes the incentive to fight the stress, anxiety and depression following the years of pandemic that have plagued our country. The psychological as well as economic consequences.

The voucher is maximum 600 euros per person, it is intended for all Italian citizens who show psychological distress.

The first step to take advantage of the bonus is to contact your family doctor who will then have to prescribe meetings with a psychologist for your patient. There is no age limit to take advantage of the bonus and it can be requested by everyone, as long as you have a Isee lower than 50 thousand euros.

Psychologist bonus 2022

Considering that a minimum fee for a psychotherapy session at a private specialist is around 50 euros, explains the technical report that accompanies the provision, with 600 euros it will therefore be possible to follow 12.

It will be possible to access the support with an ISEE of less than 50 thousand euros. The 10 million allocated are in addition to a similar funding provided for by the Budget law for mental health services.

The bonus, in the form of a voucher, will be paid after the medical prescription and the diagnosis of the discomfort, directly by the general practitioner. It will have an estimated value of between five hundred and six hundred euros, to take advantage of a package between six and ten sessions with mental health specialists, during 2022.

This is an issue that is still under the radar, but it is impossible not to think about it as soon as economic incentives are released. In Italy, in fact, there is a certain tradition in terms of the bonus race. However, we must consider that there are 4.5 million Italians who, despite having a mental distress diagnosed, have no access to therapy *. How, therefore, to make sure that the 16,000 who will access the psychologist bonus “coincide” with those who most could really benefit from the incentive?

4 things to know before starting a psychological journey

1. Pay proper attention to choosing a therapist

Therapists are not all the same, or rather there is no “good” therapist in the absolute sense, because therapy “takes two”. A good patient-therapist relationship is the basis of any effective path, and for this reason it is essential to choose the most suitable professional, based on experience in certain areas, familiarity with certain categories of people but also the affinity of communication. “From this point of view, online therapy, having overcome the constraint of geographical proximity, is able to significantly expand the number of therapists with whom it is possible to come into contact”, explains Silvia Wang.

2. Consider it a medium-term commitment, like the gym!

It is one of the first recommendations of every coach from the very first entry into the gym: without conviction and perseverance, nothing is achieved. The same goes for a personal growth path. “We consider psychological well-being as physical, not a limited action in time (such as a diet or intense but short exercise), but something constant over the course of life – explains Silvia Wang, who adds – this does not mean that the sessions must last for a lifetime, but, on the contrary, that good psychotherapy can leave us with an approach and tools that in the medium term can also take on a different form, complementary to psychotherapy sessions in the strict sense “.

3. Involve those closest to you: it will be a team game

The support of trusted family members, partners or friends is critical to the success of a journey, because it is our closest social network that gives us emotional support and confidence in times of change. Therapy often carries with it a social stigma that prevents us from talking about it with others; overcoming this prejudice, and involving – naturally to the extent that we deem it appropriate – those closest to us is, on the contrary, an important building block for effective therapy.

4. Set goals and track progress

“Why are you here?” This is the question that the first interview with a therapist typically opens with. The reason behind this question is not only to get to know the person in front of you better, but to start defining the contours of the problem and solutions and goals that therapist and patient can define together to evaluate the progress of the relationship. “Monitoring the progress of therapy is an integral part of the path itself – concludes Silvia Wang of Serenis – The goals and the way to achieve them can change over time, and it is for this reason that it is essential to build personalized paths, suitable for every need and life stage of every person. “

Silvia Wang, founder of Serenis.it explains to avoid “the “Race to the Bonus” it is necessary to combine the economic incentive with an adequate self-awareness.

