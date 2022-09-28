Psychologists from Family Police Stations trained with Legal Medicine to enhance expert reports

105 psychologists who are part of the Family Police Stations will prepare more rigorous and detailed expert reports, essential for decision-making in processes with victims of violence in the family context.

will prepare more rigorous and detailed expert reports, essential for decision-making in processes with victims of violence in the family context. This training was carried out with the objective that the psychologists follow the standards of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (INMLCF) for the development of said reports.

From January to August 2022, the number of victims of violence in the family context in Bogotá rose to 26,809, of which 6,893 were men; 19,879 women and 38 LGBTI population.

Bogota, DC, September 27, 2022. An articulation between the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (INMLCF), and the Subdirectorate for the Family of the District Secretariat of Social Integration, guaranteed the training of 105 psychologists who are part of the Family Police Stationsto prepare expert reports in a more technical way, essential for decision-making in processes that take place with victims of violence in the family context.

The event, which was held in the Rodrigo Lara Bonilla auditorium of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, was attended by the psychologists who were trained, in addition to the national director of the INMLCF, Jorge Arturo Jiménez Pájaro, the deputy director for the Family of Social Integration, Omaira Orduz, the forensic psychologist of the INMLCF, Ruth Rosalba Niño Castro, in addition to the cultural intervention of the Nicolo Neighborhood Circusan initiative of the District Institute for the Protection of Children and Youth, Idipron.

During the event, Omaira Orduz, deputy director for the Family of the District Secretariat for Social Integration, explained: “Law 2126 of 2021 tells us that the interdisciplinary teams of Family Police Stations must comply with the standards indicated by Legal Medicine. This training qualifies and raises the technical level of the teams of the Family Police Stations so that, effectively, this expert report has the technical and academic rigor and complies, in a scientific manner, with that expertise that is fundamental in the process where decisions are made. defining the situations of victims of violence in the family context”.

“This process was aimed at the forensic training of police station psychologists, by virtue of legal regulations, which facilitates forensic expertise processes by these professionals. The work has been arduous, continuous, and it is only the beginning of a series of trainings that we must continue to carry out”, assured the national director of the INMLCF, Jorge Arturo Jiménez Pájaro.

For her part, Maritza Herrera, a psychologist at the Chapinero Family Police Station, expressed her feelings about the training. In his words: “It has allowed us to have inputs to be able to put into practice what Law 2126 of 2021 orders us to do, and to also be able to find that there are professional situations that we have to address, in which we have to update ourselves” .

According to Ruth Rosalba Niño Castro, INMLCF forensic psychologist and process trainer, “forensic psychologists are going to have the opportunity, once, to carry out forensic psychological evaluations and thus avoid this re-victimization of citizens, because they are no longer to have to be hitting from entity to entity”.

According to figures from the SIRBE control board, issued by the Strategic Analysis and Design Directorate in the District Secretariat for Social Integration, from January to August 2022, the number of victims of violence in the family context amounted to 26,809, of which, 6,893 were men; 19,879 women and 38 LGBTI population.

Of the victims of violence in the family context, 426 were attended through the telephone line ‘A Call of Life’ (601-3808400) and the remaining 26,587, in person. The localities with the most cases of domestic violence were Ciudad Bolívar with 13.1%, followed by Kennedy with 12.8% and Bosa with 11.9%. Attention to men victims of violence in the family context represents 26%, while 74% are women.

By 2022, the Registry of Unique People Served (PUA) in Family Police Stations amounted to 97,084 people (in all people, in all roles). The total number of people served includes all the administrative orders of the Family Police Stations.

The District Family Police Stations They perform functions assigned by Law 2126 of 2021, in order to guarantee the protection and restoration of the rights of victims of violence in the family context, providing care to people with special constitutional protection.