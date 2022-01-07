Psychologists Umbria, with Covid doubled disorders among under 18 – Umbria

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, 06 JAN – Following the pandemic crisis “the psychological disorders that” affect one in four people have more than doubled “among the under 18s, but the malaise is even more widespread. The Umbrian Order of Psychologists points out that, on the basis of available data, underlines with ANSA how the situation “strongly highlights the need for adequate responses to the needs of the population”.

For psychologists among adults “anxiety and depressive disorders are around 18%, those of adaptation even more”. Numbers that outline “a situation never seen in the region, closely linked to the stress, inconvenience and disorientation of a two-year emergency that now reappears with arrogance”.

The president of the Order David Lazzari, who also leads the National Council of the category explains that “in the face of this rampant malaise the public responses are the same as two years ago, despite an increase in the request for support of about 50%, which however, it can only be addressed in the private sector if the citizen can afford it “.

Support to the population was the central theme of a discussion that Lazzari had with the president of the Region Donatella Tesei. A summit served to examine the main psychological problems, also in relation to the persistence of the pandemic and to address the needs relating to the organization of articulated and adequate responses.

The Order and the Region – according to what was made known by the psychologists – have decided to proceed “to an in-depth study to better define the main measures to be implemented”, with particular reference to health services, social services and schools. In particular, the school sector is a front on which the Order of Psychologists has been asking for greater commitment for some time.

Lazzari said he had found “in President Tesei an attentive and aware interlocutor of the existing criticalities in this field”. “I think we will be able to collaborate in the best possible way,” he concluded. (HANDLE).