09 NOV – Dear Director,

the National Council of the Order of Psychologists organized, on 10 November starting at 9.00 the event entitled “Psychology and pandemic in the NHS” to be held in Rome, at the Cavour Congress Center, in via Cavour 50 / a, and which will also be broadcast in live streaming on the social channels of the CNOP.

The event intends to compare initiatives and projects activated in the NHS by psychologist professionals in hospital and territorial contexts. These are a few dozen of the many specific activities for the pandemic which, despite the chronic and dramatic insufficiency of psychologists in the workforce of healthcare companies, have been implemented with positive results and which have not had the same impact and visibility as the activities carried out. by doctors and nurses, despite the by now evidence that the drama of the COVID 19 pandemic has highlighted with greater force and clarity that the protection of the right to health is not exclusive to a health profession but also more health professions and other professions contribute to its realization. only in the physiological and biological sphere but, with the same value, also in the psychological sphere.

In this new scenario, psychology and, consequently, the professionals who exercise it, appeared as a new but at the same time old protagonist, after many, too many, years of neglect and weakening. protection of psychological well-being, severely tested throughout the pandemic phase, which in various cases also developed tragically.

For this reason, measures have been introduced in the various decree measures or when they are converted into law to enhance and strengthen the role of psychologists in the new phase of protection of psychological well-being in the pandemic affair, offering an articulated response aimed in particular at the age groups. most vulnerable, that is, minors.

But also indicating structural responses in the organization of health care companies, and for this reason, when converting the refreshment decrees into law, it is the amendment aimed at optimizing the professional resource of employed and affiliated psychologists within each health company or organization of the NHS in order to rationalize their use, providing a single company management for their management in the structures and services. As has happened for other health professions, for example the health professions of law 251/00, social workers, but also some medical specialties, for example anesthesiologists and resuscitators, and which not only does not present any additional cost. on the contrary, it produces economies and rationalization in health expenditure.

In fact, it is foreseen that, in order to guarantee individual and collective health and psychological well-being both for the exceptional situation caused by the SARS-COV-2 epidemic and to ensure psychological services, including at home, to the health professions and to the whole social and health personnel as well as to those who find themselves in situations of disability, including family caregivers or discomfort, in a state of neglect or victims of mistreatment and abuse, with particular reference to minors, women, and families, as well as to optimize and rationalize the professional resources of dependent and affiliated psychologists, the Health Trusts and other Bodies of the National Health Service can organize the activity of the psychologists in a single corporate function also for the purposes of applying the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 13 June 2006; in this context, psychological support actions will be ensured for health and social health workers.

Someone has defined it the 251 of psychologists and I think the definition is appropriate: how the law 251/00 can help to innovate the organization of work in healthcare, encouraging and enhancing the positive and participatory role of every healthcare profession in its implementation of the right to health and in the response to new health needs, in new and more productive ways of organizing the company, which is truly unitary but rich in the diversity of knowledge and skills of all the health-producing professions, all of them, none excluded.

Precisely to contribute to the enhancement and promotion of this new protagonism of psychologists in the Renaissance of the NHS which will be initiated by the implementation of the PNRR in the second part of the day of this Conference there will be the first meeting of the Coordination of directors / psychologists of the NHS, which seat of elaboration, verification, also for the National Council, of projects and proposals for the best implementation of the right to health and the protection of psychological well-being.

09 November 2021

