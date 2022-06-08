psychology. Not all toxic couples are stars, are you concerned?

CASE #1: You (or someone else) use more than $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit devices and/or browsers at the same time →Log out of devices and/or browsers you don’t use





CASE N°2: You are browsing in private mode →Always log out before closing the browser window





CASE N°3: You refuse connection cookies in your browser settings (or an update has changed your settings) →Change your browser’s cookie acceptance settings





IN ALL CASES → clicking “continue on this device” solves the problem





What happens if I click “continue on this device”?

You will be able to enjoy your account on this device and all your other devices will be logged out. You can always reconnect to it, within the limit of $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit devices.





How can I see connected devices?

Go to your customer area and click on “manage equipment”. If you go there after clicking “Continue on this device”, there should only be one.





