Psychomania Event Rewards and Details

According to the previous routine Pokémon GONiantic during this period launches the event dedicated to Psychic-type Pokémon called precisely Psychomania. Will be available from September 20 starting at 10:00 a.m. Italian time, until September 24 at 8:00 p.m. Italian timeduring which a large number of captureable companions will be made available, but above all special raids and field investigations will be carried out.

The Psychomania event in Pokémon GO will allow players to find a large number of Pokémon also in its chromatic version and obtain various rewards through the achievement of some objectives, but above all through the collection challengeswith which you will obtain experience points, stardust and Megaenergy for certain Psychic-type Pokémon.

The event is currently underway, but we can see in detail what will be the different Pokémon and Raids that will be available during this period, with the objectives that will give us the opportunity to capture an Special Pokémon debuts in a certain formthat is to say Solosis finally also available in its chromatic version.

The Pokémon GO event calendar

Of course, the official calendar for this event has also been published, which indicates all the Pokémon that we will have the opportunity to capture. higher frequency in this period. We will indicate all the possible captures in the wild, the Pokémon that can be obtained through 7 km eggs, the different raids with their respective difficulties and finally the encounters and activities through field research and timed research.

Raids

Level 1 : Unown P, Unown S, Unows I, Espurr (also chromatic)

: Unown P, Unown S, Unows I, Espurr (also chromatic) Level 3 : Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr Mime, Hisui’s Braviary (also chromatic)

: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr Mime, Hisui’s Braviary (also chromatic) Level 5 : Raikou, Entei, Suicune (Also chromatic and available from 10:00 a.m. on September 23), Genesect (Pyromodule, also chromatic and available until 10:00 a.m. on September 23)

: Raikou, Entei, Suicune (Also chromatic and available from 10:00 a.m. on September 23), Genesect (Pyromodule, also chromatic and available until 10:00 a.m. on September 23) Megaraida: Mega Gardevoir (Also chromatic)

wild encounters

open

Lazy

sleepy

Execute

Girafarig

Ralts

To meditate

talk

droplet

Solosis

Elgyem

All of them, except for Gothita, can be found in their chromatic version with a little luck. Limit yourself For some trainers, you will be able to meet Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke and Bronzor, all 3 also available in their chromatic version.

7 km eggs

Smoochum (also chromatic)

Wynaut (also chromatic)

jingle

Solosis (Also chromatic and with a higher chance compared to wild encounters)

Encounters through field research

kadabra

Galarian Slowpoke (also chromatic)

Wobbuffet (Also Chromatic)

metan

Solosis (Also Chromatic)

Inkay (Also chromatic)

By completing the research tasks, the aforementioned Pokémon will be available as encounters in Pokémon GO, but there will be other tasks that will allow you Gain Mega Energy for 4 Pokémon Psychedelic themed with a mega evolution, namely Mega Alakazam, Mega Slowbro, Mega Gardevoir and Mega Medicham.

timed search