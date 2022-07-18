Psy’s song Gangnam Style celebrates 10 years

The famous song Gangnam Style by South Korean singer Psy (aka Park Jae-Sang) is celebrating his 10th these dayse anniversary! Adored by some, hated by others, this hit opened the doors to international success for other K-pop artists such as BTS and BLACKPINK.

Released on July 15, 2012, the official music video for Gangnam Style became the first-ever clip in history to hit 1 billion views on YouTube in December 2012, just 159 days after it was posted on the streaming platform.

Gangnam Style remained for nearly two years the one and only billionaire music video on YouTube, before being joined by Baby by Justin Bieber in 2014. A year later, this select club welcomed several other members, such as shake it off and Blank Space by Taylor Swift, Roars and Dark Horse by Katy Perry, Candlestick of Sia and Hello from Adele. To date, more than 300 music videos have reached one billion views on YouTube.

It was finally in 2017 that Gangnam Style lost its most-viewed music video title in history to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee which now has 7.9 billion views against 4.4 billion for Gangnam Style.

At the height of its success, the music video for Gangnam Style recorded no less than 14.9 million views per day. Today, this one-hit wonder still posts a (very) respectable average of 900,000 views per day.

For his part, the singer Psy has been trying to return to the spotlight since the release of his album PSY 9th last April.