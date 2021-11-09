pu24.it- From Pesaro to Hollywood. “Benelli on Benelli” the myth of the pilot from Pesaro celebrated in a documentary film that will soon arrive in Los Angeles

Noemi Murgia

PESARO – Tonino Benelli’s talent, passion and dreams come to life on the big screen in “Benelli su Benelli”, the docufilm directed by Marta Miniucchi presented yesterday at the Teatro Sperimentale.

Produced by Genoma Films, “Benelli su Benelli”, the slogan coined at the time for Tonino, is a tribute to the swan of engines, one of the pilot’s nicknames (referring to another illustrious Pesaro, Gioachino Rossini) who has the face in the docufilm and the passion of Alessandro Gimelli.

On the stage of the Experimental, the authorities and the people who gave life to this project that celebrates a great champion, a sporting legend go up. In those days, practically a century ago, motorcycle racing was for truly daring souls and motorcycling was considered a sport of courage, a quality appreciated by the fascist regime, which despite the predilection for team sports could not help but love one whose danger it was a fundamental component.

In “Benelli su Benelli” images and films from the past blend perfectly with the reading of newspaper articles of the time and with fiction, which at times looks like a silent film, whose narration is entrusted to the voice of Neri Marcorè.

We see Tonino as a child, the youngest of the Benellis, frolicking towards his future, working with his brothers on motorcycles, the races told by a reporter as if we were listening to them on the radio. The images of the wedding of Benelli and Maria Rattini, played by Gaia Bottazzi, look like a vintage photo that comes to life, the way in which the death of the champion is represented is poetic.