pu24.it- From Pesaro to Hollywood. “Benelli on Benelli” the myth of the pilot from Pesaro celebrated in a documentary film that will soon arrive in Los Angeles
From Pesaro to Hollywood. “Benelli on Benelli” the myth of the pilot from Pesaro celebrated in a documentary film that will soon arrive in Los Angeles
from _
November 9, 2021
Noemi Murgia
PESARO – Tonino Benelli’s talent, passion and dreams come to life on the big screen in “Benelli su Benelli”, the docufilm directed by Marta Miniucchi presented yesterday at the Teatro Sperimentale.
Produced by Genoma Films, “Benelli su Benelli”, the slogan coined at the time for Tonino, is a tribute to the swan of engines, one of the pilot’s nicknames (referring to another illustrious Pesaro, Gioachino Rossini) who has the face in the docufilm and the passion of Alessandro Gimelli.
On the stage of the Experimental, the authorities and the people who gave life to this project that celebrates a great champion, a sporting legend go up. In those days, practically a century ago, motorcycle racing was for truly daring souls and motorcycling was considered a sport of courage, a quality appreciated by the fascist regime, which despite the predilection for team sports could not help but love one whose danger it was a fundamental component.
In “Benelli su Benelli” images and films from the past blend perfectly with the reading of newspaper articles of the time and with fiction, which at times looks like a silent film, whose narration is entrusted to the voice of Neri Marcorè.
We see Tonino as a child, the youngest of the Benellis, frolicking towards his future, working with his brothers on motorcycles, the races told by a reporter as if we were listening to them on the radio. The images of the wedding of Benelli and Maria Rattini, played by Gaia Bottazzi, look like a vintage photo that comes to life, the way in which the death of the champion is represented is poetic.
Then there are the interventions of the historian Paolo Sorcinelli, of the champion Giacomo Agostini, of Tonino’s granddaughter, Cristiana Benelli, who speaks of his grandfather with such affection that it is impossible to believe that they have never embraced.
A special mention goes to Paolo Prosperi, who left last year, for whom Alessandro Gimelli is moved on stage and whose first appearance on the screen is greeted by an applause from those present in the room. His knowledge of the history of Benelli, to which he dedicated himself to the end, was fundamental for the making of the docufilm.
Scripted by Annapaola Fabbri, “Benelli su Benelli” offers a glimpse into the past of the city and of Italy. Impossible not to think of the celebration of speed, audacity and technology by the Futurists, contemporaries of Benelli. And fast and daring Tonino was indeed.
It was his predisposition and his passion for mechanics that contributed to the development of the family business, which Mrs. Teresa Boni believed first, who is remembered on the stage of the Experimental as the person without whom Benelli would not have been born. The first to believe in her children, to whom Pesaro has named places and buildings.
As Paolo Rossi Pisu, producer and co-founder of Genoma Films recalled, “Benelli su Benelli” will also be presented in Los Angeles (in a few months). He will accompany an illustrious Pesaro-born by adoption, Luciano Pavarotti, to whom the city of angels will dedicate a star on the Walk of Fame, to celebrate Big Luciano’s life in the name of art and entertainment. A prestigious recognition strongly desired by Genoma Films, which has an increasingly close relationship with our city.
The so-called film tourism (a neologism coined a few years ago by insiders) is an increasingly important form of promotion and this documentary film on the life of a great driver like Tonino Benelli is certainly an opportunity for the region, which supported the project with Marche Film Commission, the sector of the Marche Cultura Foundation which promotes our territories by supporting film and television productions.
There are many movie stars who love motorcycles. Brad Pitt, Ewan McGregor, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, George Clooney, Olivia Munn, just to name a few. Who knows if some celebrity who loves motorsport will decide to visit the Marche, fascinated by the history of those who made the history of motorcycling.
At the end of the screening, Marta Miniucchi calls the interpreters of the film and those who contributed to making it to the stage, because a film is the result of the work of many people, and often not everyone remembers it. There is the work of a choreographer, Monica Miniucchi, behind the scene in which Tonino dances causing the jealousy of his wife Maria. There is a hair stylist, Cristian Nanni, behind the vintage hairstyles sported by the performers. The music that accompanies the story of Tonino’s life was composed by Mario Mariani. Just to name a few people who worked on this project.
One last consideration. Nice to see a full theater again, much less nice to see people behaving as if they don’t know that the mask must cover both the nose and the mouth. We try to ensure that the theaters and places dedicated to culture remain full, we do not lack respect for those who dedicate passion, time, effort and money to produce art and those who want to see art safely.
Article published in: Culture and shows, Pesaro, Pesaro-Culture and shows, Slide, Showcase