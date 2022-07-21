PUBG: Battlegrounds finally playable in 4K and 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S with patch 18.2

As expected, Krafton has just launched this week on consoles the update 18.2 of PUBG: Battlegrounds. Already available on PC since July 13, it notably adds the map Deston in addition to various other novelties, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players are in for a surprise.

Finally, PUBG: Battlegrounds is playable in up to 4K and 60 fps on the latest generation consoles sony and Microsoft. It is even possible to activate the FXAA and the TAA (Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and Temporal Anti-Aliasing) to improve the graphical rendering, but of course, it all depends on your console. Krafton thus shares a summary table, only the Xbox Series X can play in true 4K and at 60 fps with the FXAA and the TAA activated, the PlayStation 5 being satisfied with a QHD image.

Going back to patch 18.2, it adds ascenders, emergency parachutes, gas pumps and even airboats, all of this was detailed a few days ago. PUBG: Battlegrounds is available in free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia, you can find cards NHP on Amazon.

Read also: PUBG: Battlegrounds, Neymar Jr. Becomes Battle Royale Ambassador