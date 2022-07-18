PUBG: Battlegrounds, Neymar Jr. Becomes Battle Royale Ambassador

PUBG: Battlegrounds continue to make the beautiful days of Kraftonthe studio recently launched the 18.2 update adding a new map and other game mechanics, but this time the team takes the floor to announce a partnership with a famous football star, namely Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior.

Better known by the diminutive of Neymar Jr., the Brazilian player made the heyday of the FC Barcelona before joining the Paris Saint Germain in 2017, and he becomes an official ambassador of PUBG: Battlegroundsthe Battle Royale to 75 million copies sold (and now free-to-play). In addition to posing in photos, Neymar will mainly participate in a series of events in-game and out of play all year round“to officially celebrate his passion for PUBG: Battlegrounds, which he has played regularly since its release five years ago” (between two games of call of duty and counter strike). This partnership has already started with a live stream on July 14 where he and his teammates (Gauls, netenho and Sparkingg) competed against players from around the world to win prizes G-Cointhe opportunity to discover the new menu, Deston. Neymar Jr. then commented:

Participating in PUBG is amazing. I’m very proud to be part of this new project and can’t wait to play on the new map.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is free to play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, you can find prepaid cards NHP on Amazon.