PUBG Mobile brings Tournament of Wonder in WOW mode

Let your creativity in the PUBG Mobile World of Wonder mode earn you $50,000 and crate coupons by participating in the Tournament of Wonders.

The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update introduced new features and updates to the World of Wonder mode. Level Infinite brings the PUBG Mobile Wonder Tournament in the World of Wonder mode, engaging players to show off their creativity. The tournament offers $50,000 as the event prize pool. Jump into the game now and participate.

Join the Tournament of Wonders in World of Wonder, surprise the community and have a chance to get amazing rewards. To join the event, visit the in-game event center and search for the WOW mode tournament.

Wonderland Updates

Evaluation feedback for new creations (gradually available after release announcement) Players can rate the creations they have played on the results screen. You can also leave comments for the creators. After receiving comments, creators can view and respond to them on the creation page. Good feedback can be presented and shown to all players. The creation page now displays the creation score and highlighted comments. Players can leave comments, LIKES, and opinions on their creations.

Map testing and verification

Added testing and map verification. Creations that the creators have personally tested and reproduced will be recommended first.

Unleash your creativity and create more zombie creations with these PvE templates!

Beta Crafting Game Description