PUBG Mobile High-Octane Community Event Now Live

Get ready for a fast-paced challenge on the battlefields! Show off the most exciting moments of your vehicle in PUBG MOBILE. Whether you’re engaging in a high-speed chase, performing incredible jumps, or narrowly escaping danger, we want to see your best in-game vehicle clips!

How do I submit my plays?

Capture gameplay and screenshots of the game’s most spectacular vehicle clips in PUBG MOBILE. Showcase your masterpiece on social media using hashtags #PUBGMHIGHOCTANE and #GIVEAWAY. You’re officially done! Congratulations, you are now competing for a $100 UC prize.

Dates:

This challenge starts on September 20 at 12 pm PDT and run through October 2, 2023 at 11:59 pm PDT. Be sure to submit your entry before the deadline!

Rules and prices

There will be five (5) winners selected for this event!

The winners will receive $100 USD in UC

Community members can participate in the challenge multiple times; however, if selected as a winner, all other entries will be disqualified.

If any community member is found to be using multiple social media accounts in an attempt to earn multiple rewards, they will be disqualified from the event and excluded from all future events.

PUBG MOBILE does not tolerate stolen content. If you are found to be using stolen content for any contest or sweepstakes, you will be disqualified from the event and excluded from all future events.

This PUBG MOBILE High Octane (the “Sweepstakes”) is related to the PUBG MOBILE video game (the “Game”) and is governed by these official rules (“Official Rules”), the Game EULA available at https://www.pubgmobile.com /terms .html (“EULA”), the Game’s privacy policy available at Privacy Policy and any additional rules on the applicable Sweepstakes web page.