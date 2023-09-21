PUBG Nations Cup 2023: The title stays at home

While the Global Series enjoy a rest period before restarting at the end of October, the competitive PUBG returns to the scene for the competition dedicated to the national teams.

Last weekend the 2023 edition of the PUBG Nations Cup.

the stage of Seoul hosted the sixteen national teams that competed in the competition which saw the debut of the new map called vikendi.

Eighteen the rounds planned in this competition where, after a first initial phase of substantial balance, the decisive turning point occurred.

Between the seventh and fourteenth rounds, the Korean hosts decide to put the pace into the game.

In this period they achieved two victories and three podiums that allowed them to acquire the lead.

Primacy that Seoul and associates manage to maintain themselves through an energetic defense against the offensive blasts of the various pursuers.

Event that led the Asians to win the 2023 Nations Cup with a haul of 172 points.

Title obtained with a 32-point advantage over Britain completing the podium Vietnam which, in the last curve, exceeds theArgentina.

Disappointment, however, for the Porcelainteam among the favorites the day before that only finished in twelfth position.