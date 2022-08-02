PUBG: Watch Neymar Jr. Take On PUBG Partners At Deston Rise Event

Last update: August 2, 2022

Neymar Jr, is a world class footballer who plays on the wing for PSG and Brazil. However, when he’s not knocking down defenders, he kinda likes PUBG.

He’s been an official PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS ambassador since July, and on August 3, we’ll see him take part in the “Deston Rise” livestream event.

Deston Rise Live Stream Event

The event will be streamed live on the official PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Twitch account at 5:30 p.m. BST until 7:00 p.m. BST.

Neymar Jr. will participate in the event with his team and they will face PUBG Partners, on the new Deston map.

In addition to the live stream event, we will also see Neymar Jr. take part in real-world events that will influence the Deston Rise challenge rules.

During the event, Neymar Jr. and his team will participate in two challenges. The first challenge will be “Neymar Jr.’s Squad versus Everyone: Lodge Defense”. It will be for two games.

These will include items that Neymar Jr. can use as well as items and equipment that other teams can use during challenges.

The other challenge – for a single match – will be “PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS BR Match”.

Neymar Jr. PUBG Challenges

During these challenges, Neymar. Jr will be able to change the course of matches by using his soccer ability. This will be done through challenges he will do which can provide different benefits depending on the game mode.

In “Neymar Jr.’s Squad versus Everyone: Lodge Defense,” Neymar Jr. will be able to dictate which weapons and items spawn during the match. How Neymar Jr. will influence the “PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS BR Match” will be different.

In this game, Neymar Jr. will be able to handicap the opponent, removing certain objects and weapons from the commission.

The livestream will also offer viewers the chance to win special rewards and bonuses which will be drawn by Neymar Jr. himself. If you’re a fan of both Neymar Jr. and PUBG, this is definitely the one to check out.

For more information on the event, check out the PUBG website here.