PUBG Wins Top VMA Metaverse Performance Award

Korean pop girl group Blackpink won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Metaverse Performance in PUBG-Mobile. The category garnered more than 320 million votes, according to MTV, and the band’s virtual concert, Blackpink: the virtualgarnered the most votes.

BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]

MTV introduced Best Metaverse Performance last month as a new category at the VMAs to honor virtual concerts that have taken place in video games in recent years, particularly following in-person live concerts being postponed or completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, an MTV spokesperson told ITK (via The Hill) that the network decided to include the category in the awards after seeing an increase in artists interacting with fans through of games – a feat Fortnite can take the most credit for Travis Scott’s Astronomical Concert in 2020 — not to mention an attempt to attract younger audiences.

– Advertising –

“We saw the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best and most impactful executions of this – and to celebrate the artists who found creative ways to use these spaces – which led to the adding the Best Metaverse category this year,” the spokesperson said.

Five other artists and groups were nominated for this Best Metaverse Performance, including Blackpink’s K-pop group BTS for their performance in Minecraft (streamed on YouTube), Ariana Grande for her Rift Tour concert at fortnite, Twenty One Pilots for their concert at Roblox, Charlie XCX for also organizing a concert at Roblox, and Justin Bieber for his performance on Wave, a virtual reality platform that hosts immersive interactive concerts from popular artists.

Editors’ Recommendations