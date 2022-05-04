Public Attendance Resumes at Los Angeles City Hall Meetings – NBC Los Angeles

The public will be able to enter the Los Angeles City Council chambers during this Wednesday’s City Council meeting for the first time since COVID-19 closed City Hall to the public in March 2020.

However, individuals will no longer be able to provide public comment if they participate in the meeting remotely.

The City Council held virtual meetings via teleconference for the first year of the pandemic, with in-person meetings continuing for council members in June 2021 before briefly returning to a remote format in January due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. .

However, since March 2020, the public has been barred from entering the chambers and has been able to make public comment by calling into meetings. With the meetings open to the public, people will no longer be able to give public comments remotely, according to Wednesday’s meeting agenda.

Activists from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action-Los Angeles (ACCE) and the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN) will gather in front of City Hall at 9 a.m. to ask Council President Nury Martinez to allow comments. remotely, saying it forces people to choose between being exposed to COVID-19 and participating in City Council meetings.

ACCE said the decision would “remove the voice of the Black and Latino communities who have borne the brunt of higher positivity rates.”

People attending the meeting must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within the last 72 hours before entering City Hall. Masks are also required regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

AGENDA FOR THIS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday’s City Council meeting has a relatively short agenda.

Council members will consider repealing three laws related to COVID-19 that:

Provided exclusive shopping hours for seniors and people with disabilities at grocery stores;

Allowed occupants of self-service storage facilities to defer payment due to pandemic-related loss of income;

They made it illegal to litter personal protective equipment.

Council members will also consider the following:

The appointment of the executive director and president of the Southern California Choir, Natalie Samarjian, to the Commission on Civil and Human Rights;

Motions to install speed tables in Elysian Valley and Glassell Park and;

A motion intended to deter theft of copper and power cables in Council District 7.

The meeting will begin at 10 am The public wishing to join in person may go to the John Ferraro Council Chambers at City Hall, Room 340, in the 200 N. Spring St..

People can still see the meeting by clicking here.