Public Enemy: The True Story of the Film

Public Enemy – Public Enemies, directed by Michael Mann, with in the cast Johnny Depp And Christian Bale, with an excellent collection of more than $ 214 million, is based on real events. It tells of the hunt and capture of the notorious gang of criminals made up of John Dillinger (played in the movie by Depp), Baby Face Nelson, Charles Arthur Floyd and agent Melvin Purvis, in fact at the head of the research teams. Through the wise Public Enemies: America’s Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933-34, the director and the screenwriters have gathered a lot of information: the film focuses in fact on the years ’33 and ’34, and, overall, Mann’s film can be considered an authentic and realistic cinematic transposition of events. However, there are substantial differences, due to the need for both verisimilitude and dramaturgy. Also in the cast Marion Cotillard, Jason Clarke, Channing Tatum, Billy Crudup Jr., Carey Mulligan, Bill Camp and many others, Public Enemy – Public Enemies begins in 1933 in the United States when Dillinger organizes and completes his friend’s escape John Hamilton, just as Melvin Purvis is promoted and tasked with capturing Dillinger. Here are some differences between Michael Mann’s film and the actual course of events.

The true story told in Public Enemy – Public Enemies

These are few elements and some details: for example, the escape of Hamilton by Dillinger and his gang has been verified by historians, as well as the meeting and the story between Dillinger and Billie Frechette, played by Marion Cotillard. Regarding the capture and death of Charles Arthur Floyd, also called Pretty Boy Floyd, in the film is a scene that introduces the character of Bale and that somehow clarifies the relevance that the character will have in the story. In the sequence, Bale, after hitting the target in the chest, tells him: “Pretty Boy Floyd? You are under arrest“, Then he takes the gun away from Floyd and identifies himself. Floyd’s answer “I think you killed me, so you can rot in hell“, Is the last sentence that removes a character, Floyd, introducing another, Purvis. But in reality Purvis didn’t personally kill Pretty Boy Floyd.

Dillinger’s escape from Indiana jail also differs: when Dillinger is arrested in Tuscon, Arizona, and transferred to Indiana, about halfway through Public Enemy – Public Enemies, the criminal played by Depp becomes the protagonist of a real media show and is then questioned by numerous journalists on the smuggling of weapons. When Dillinger escapes, he uses a wooden gun to scare the guards and manipulate them, gaining access to a safe full of weapons and allowing the agents to understand that the gun used was wooden, but that now Dillinger had a way to use real weapons. taken from the safe. Dillinger thus escapes aboard the sheriff’s personal vehicle on the notes of The Last Round-Up humming to his six hostages. The reality however referred to seventeen officers taken hostage with a wooden pistol. Mann preferred to decrease the number to make the action in a film believable, thus softening Dillinger’s feat rather than emphasizing it.

Before escaping from Indiana jail, in Public Enemy – Public Enemies, Dillinger, receives a visit from Purvis, the man who, Dillinger knows, killed Pretty Boy Floyd, at least in the film. Johnny Depp, in the role of Dillinger, slowly chews a gum looking straight into Purvis’s eyes. It is a fundamental and tense sequence, it is the showdown between two protagonists. However, this is a completely invented sequence. Dillinger and Purvis have never spoken, much less met. During the gunfight in which Dillinger was killed, Purvis was nearby but did not interact. As for the roundup in Wisconsin, which takes up almost the entire second half of the film, it is in part very accurate, having been shot in the Little Bohemia Lodge, where the actual confrontation took place in April 1934, but it does not exactly report that. that happened.

What happens at the end of Public Enemy – Public Enemies?

In Public Enemy – Public Enemies, Baby Face Nelson and Homer Van Meter, of Dillinger’s gang, are killed in the firefight, but in reality the entire group of outlaws came out unscathed from that operation. Baby Face Nelson killed an FBI agent at Little Bohemia Lodge, but was not shot. Van Meter was killed in Minnesota in August 1934, while Nelson was killed in November of the same year. Red Hamilton was present during that roundup, but was shot the next day in Minnesota and died 3 days later in Illinois. Van Meter and Nelson were both killed after Dillinger’s death. In the film Dillinger instead finds himself the only survivor, alone, without his friends and allies and therefore inevitably more vulnerable. Despite Dillinger being shot, the operation at Little Bohemia Lodge was deemed a failure, as the entire gang managed to escape. Regarding Dillinger’s latest, famous words sent to Charles Winstead, an FBI agent, to report to Billie, namely: “Bye, bye, blackbird“, According to investigators, Dillinger died without saying anything. For the rest, Mann’s film is an authentic and detailed reconstruction of the events that involved Dillinger, his men and the FBI during those years.

Read also Anne’s Choice: the true story behind Audrey Diwan’s film