Public Enemy: The true story that inspired the film

Public Enemy – Public Enemies is a 2009 film, directed by Michael Mann and starring Johnny Depp, based on the true story of the criminals John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Charles Arthur Floyd, aka Pretty Boy Floyd, active during the period of the great depression, and of the agent Melvin Purvis, assigned to arrest them by the FBI.

John Dillinger, the character played by Depp, was born in Indianapolis on June 22, 1903 and carried out his first robbery in 1903, at the tender age of 21, by looting a grocery store near his home. From the beginning John was impressed by the people who witnessed his crimes for the elegance and quality of his clothes: his fascinating style contributed greatly to making him a legend.

As the months passed, the now well-known criminal managed to organize increasingly complex robberies and immediately became a character much loved by US citizens: every time he robbed a bank, John used to burn the accounting records on which the names of the debts were noted and debtors.

His criminal career was characterized by several arrests and evasions until in 1934, at the age of 31, following a betrayal, Dillinger was identified by some FBI agents and killed in cold blood while he was near a cinema. .

Mann collaborated with Ronan Bennett and Ann Biderman for the script, based on Public Enemies: America’s Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, an essay by Brian Burrough describing the activities of the FBI during the Great Depression.

The first script for Public Enemies was written by Bennett and adapted by Biderman and Mann himself. Burrough was the first to see the finished script and, once read, declared: “The script is not 100% historically accurate. But it’s by far the most factual thing Hollywood has ever attempted and that’s why I feel both excited and intimately calm.. “